KUNA — After a 16-0 dream start in Cole Valley’s first-round game against Soda Springs, it took less than ninety seconds into the Chargers’ semifinal matchup with Melba on Friday night to turn into a nightmare.
Senior Julee Caven, who’d already scored the Chargers' first three points of the game, limped off the court with a non-contact knee injury.
But it didn’t stay that way.
The rest of the Cole Valley team responded, taking control of the game and imposing its will on its district rivals in a 41-30 victory.
Cole Valley (20-5) will have an opportunity to win the school’s first girls basketball title today against Aberdeen (22-5) in the 2A championship game at 1:40 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center.
“I was scrambling a little bit, trying to figure out what we were going to do,” Cole Valley coach Matt Beglinger said. “But one of the things I’m most proud of is we had five girls who didn’t get on the court in our first game, but they gave their full support and were fully engaged from the bench. And tonight they were ready when we needed them.”
Jayden Hager and Natalie Wetzel provided some valuable minutes for the Chargers, but it was senior Lyndsie Krogh who provided the offensive firepower.
Krogh, who led the team with 11 points to go along with five rebounds, sparked Cole Valley early.
“When we saw Julee go down, we knew we had some big shoes to fill from one of our better outside shooters,” Krogh said. “We all had to step it up and hit some more shots — and we did that.”
While Cole Valley didn’t start as fast as it did in its opening-round game, the Chargers raced out to an 11-6 lead midway through the first quarter powered by a trio of 3-pointers from Caven, Krogh and Grace Wingard.
Melba, which trailed 14-7 after the first quarter, trimmed the lead to 14-12 within in the first minute of the second quarter after a 3-pointer by Hallie Arnold and a layup by Keylee Wilson.
But Cole Valley closed out the quarter on a 5-0 run and held a 21-14 halftime lead.
The Chargers started the second half the way they ended the first one. They scored five straight points and outscored Melba 10-2, building a commanding 31-17 lead heading into the final quarter.
Melba turned up the pressure in the fourth quarter, switching back and forth between a full-court and half-court press. But Cole Valley managed to fend off the Mustangs, who never edged any closer than eight points over the final quarter.
Senior point guard Riley Traxler provided some relief for Cole Valley in the form of much-needed ball security when Melba turned up the pressure.
“We’ve played Melba so much this season that we know them inside and out,” Traxler said. “We knew that they were gonna pressure us. So we worked all week on our passes, just being calm and controlled. And we knew we could take it.”
“We’ve won in a lot of different ways this season,” Beglinger said. “We don’t always get off to a 16-0 start. That just doesn’t happen very often. But I’ve been telling the girls that it’s going to take four quarters to win these games at state. So we’re just trying to embrace each possession and keep playing hard.”
Melba (20-4) struggled to find its rhythm offensively and never had an answer for Cole Valley’s ballcontrol game plan.
“Cole Valley is tough and they're good defensive team,” Melba coach Dave Lenz said. “They did a lot of things that put us off our game tonight. But we’ve got a young team and any time you get to play in an environment like this, it’s good for the future of your program.”
For Cole Valley, the future is now.
Cole Valley, which lost two years ago to Soda Springs in its only state title game appearance, can make school history with one more win.
“We didn’t really know what to expect last time,” said Krogh, who started in the last championship game as a sophomore. “It’s a different environment. The stadium is bigger. The crowd is louder. But we know what to expect and we’ll be ready.”
Ellie Fraas scored nine for Cole Valley, while Traxler and Hadley Fraas added six points each.
Wilson led Melba with eight points, while Kendall Clark had seven.