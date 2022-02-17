KUNA — After spending six months recovering from a three-way meniscus tear and missing almost the last three weeks of the season with mono, Melba’s Kendall Clark wasn’t fazed by a three-point deficit with time running out in regulation.
The junior forward collected a pass on the left wing and drilled a 3-pointer with a player draped on her to keep Melba’s season alive as the Mustangs survived 47-44 in overtime Thursday in the first round of the State 2A girls basketball tournament at Kuna High School.
“We’ve had such a good season and had to battle through so much adversity that we realized this wasn’t how we wanted to go out,” said Clark, who wasn’t even supposed to be the shooter on the play drawn up during the previous timeout. “We just dug a little deeper and didn’t quit.”
Clark had swapped positions with Hallie Arnold after a loose ball and ended up in the slot to take the 3-pointer.
“When I first let it go, I thought I airballed it,” said Clark, who doesn’t usually shoot from outside the arc. “But I had to try.”
Clark’s effort tied the game at 40-all with 15 seconds remaining after North Freemont had battled back from an early 13-point deficit and taken its first lead just two possessions earlier.
In overtime, Clark hit a pair of free throws and made a key steal before Brooklynn Dayley hit 3 out of 4 free throws in the final seconds to secure the win.
“We haven’t been in many situations like that this season, especially on a stage like this,” Melba coach Dave Lenz said. “But we just kept battling. This team knows what it takes to win and was able to get the job done in the end.”
With the defending state champs staked to a 25-17 halftime lead, North Freemont (12-12) slowly scratched its way back into the game but never took a lead until 1:15 remaining.
“We knew that was what North Freemont does,” Lenz said. “They just chip away you with good defense and a solid grasp of their offense. You have to tip your hat to them because they didn’t quit after we had that big lead early.”
Melba (20-3) jumped out to a 14-1 lead in the first quarter behind some clever inside passing and solid outside shooting from Keylee Wilson, Arnold and Dayley.
And the advantage was almost enough to sustain the Mustangs until the very end.
Melba will now face district rival Cole Valley Christian in the semifinals today at 7 p.m..
“We won’t have to do any extra scouting tonight,” Lenz said. “We know what they’re going to do, and they know what we’re going to do. It should be a really good game.”
Dayley led Melba offensively with 15 points, while Clark added 11. Wilson had nine points and eight rebounds.
COLE VALLEY 48, SODA SPRINGS 37: After a first-round exit from the state tournament a year ago, Cole Valley left no room for doubt in its first-round clash with Soda Springs.
The Chargers (19-5) opened the game with a 16-0 run over the first four minutes and played tenacious defense throughout to secure the win.
“We spent a year talking about how last year we came out playing not to lose,” Beglinger said. “This year we wanted to embrace the battle, embrace the challenge, and go out there and punch first.”
The Chargers didn’t just punch — they landed what amounted to a haymaker.
In the game’s opening four minutes, Cole Valley dominated in building a 16-0 lead. Julie Caveen, Hadley Fraas and Ellie Fraas all hit 3-pointers during the opening run.
That offensive balance was evident throughout the game, especially between Ellie and Hadley Fraas, who each scored 14 to lead the Chargers’ scoring attack.
“Starting the game like we did really helped,” Ellie Fraas said. “It helped our team chemistry early, and we just wanted to keep going and keep pushing.”
And while the early lead was an insurmountable hole for Soda Springs to dig out of, the Cole Valley needed the cushion to absorb the Cardinals’ response late in the game.
With the teams trading baskets in the third quarter, Hadley Fraas sparked a 10-2 lead that extended into the fourth quarter and staked Cole Valley to a 40-20 lead.
Then the Cardinals went on a 17-4 run, trimming to deficit down to seven at 44-37 with less than a minute to play.
Cole Valley scored the game’s final four points to secure the win.
“I was a little concerned at the end, but I felt like we had enough of a gap in the fourth quarter that we could hold them off,” Beglinger said. “You could tell we were gassed in some of the decisions we made at the end, and we talked about how that’s not the way to close out a game. But we got the job done and we’ll learn from it.”
Also leading Cole Valley on offense was Lyndsie Krogh, who added eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
GRANGEVILLE 58, DECLO 38: The Bulldogs overwhelmed the Hornets in the second quarter 20-2 in the state opener.
Camden Barger and Abby Frei led Grangeville with 12 points each.
Kadance Spencer led Declo with 16 points.
ABERDEEN 56, RIRIE 45: The Tigers pulled away in the second half in the state opener.
Hope Driscoll led Aberdeen with 15 points.
Brianna Scott led Ririe with 15 points and nine rebounds.