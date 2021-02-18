BOISE — Cole Valley coach Matt Beglinger looked at the floor and scratched his head outside his team’s locker room after his team’s 37-29 loss to Grangeville in the first round of the State 2A girls basketball tournament Thursday afternoon.
“Honestly, I’m struggling for answers at the moment,” Beglinger said.
In a first-round clash that had all the makings of a final on paper coming into the tournament, the top-ranked Chargers couldn’t find an answer for third-ranked Grangeville’s smothering zone defense.
Cole Valley (17-2) shot 24% from the floor overall and just 1 for 17 from 3-point range, the lone made bucket coming in the final minute of the game.
“We knew they’d slow the game down and try to make us earn buckets,” Beglinger said. “But we just lost confidence on offense, which is a credit to (Grangeville) and what they were able to do to us.”
When the two teams met in December, Grangeville (17-4) escaped with a 43-41 overtime victory. And early on in the rematch, the game appeared headed for a similar exciting finish.
Cole Valley held an 11-10 lead after the first quarter before Grangeville closed out the second quarter with a 7-0 spurt to take a 19-15 at halftime.
But in the third quarter, Grangeville’s Macy Smith hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Bulldogs a 27-16 lead, which they never relinquished.
“In a game like this, eleven points feels like thirty,” Beglinger said. “This is state basketball, which is very much a possession game. (Grangeville) capitalized and built momentum while we were struggling to find our shooting stroke.”
Cole Valley’s shooting woes weren’t just limited to the field. The Chargers made 8 of 16 from the free-throw line to go along with 5.9% from 3-point range, where they hit over 30% of their shots during the regular season.
"I think we were really frustrated with ourselves,” said Cole Valley senior guard Desirae Kingery, who finished with eight points and nine rebounds. “They just made it hard for us to get a shot off.”
For Grangeville coach Michelle Barger, that was part of her team’s plan to negate Cole Valley’s advantage in height and speed.
“We switched up our defense from the last time we played them,” Barger said. “We also used our press, which we didn’t do last time. And I think that disturbed their offensive rhythm just enough.”
Grangeville struggled offensively as well, making 35% of its shots from the floor but taking a third less. The Bulldogs also cashed in at the free-throw line, converting 13 of 24 attempts.
Smith, who didn’t score in the first meeting between the two teams, finished with a game-high 11 points, while Talia Brown and Camden Barger added nine and eight points, respectively.
Anna Veeck led the Chargers with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Cole Valley will have to regroup quickly as the Chargers will play at noon Friday against second-ranked Ririe, which was upset in the tournament’s opening game by Bear Lake, 37-29.
MELBA 42, SODA SPRINGS 27: The Mustangs had little difficulty in their state opener.
The Mustangs built as much as an 18-point lead.
Kendall Clark led Melba with 14 points and seven rebounds and Brooklyn Dayley had nine points and five rebounds.
The win sets up a showdown in the semifinals between conference rivals when Melba (19-4) meets New Plymouth (17-6) tonight at 7.
NEW PLYMOUTH 44, VALLEY 28: The Pilgrims held the Vikings to single-digit scoring in each quarter.
The Pilgrims built a 25-16 lead by halftime and enjoyed a 42-26 lead late.
Eboni Shaw led New Plymouth (17-6) with 17 points and 18 rebounds including 11 offensive rebounds. Nicole Binggeli added 10 points.
BEAR LAKE 38, RIRIE 36: The Bears slipped past the Bulldogs.
Lydia Johnson led Bear Lake with 13 points.