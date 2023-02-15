SODA SPRINGS CARDINALS
Record: 20-4
State seed: #2, District 5 champ
Coach: Josh Zentner, first season
Players to watch: G Jinettie Garbett, jr.; G Taylor Billman, sr.; G Alexa Moldenhauer, sr.
Notes: Making 21st straight state tournament appearance… Looking to build on their last two appearances, both of which resulted in consolation titles… Leading scorer is guard Jinettie Garbett, who is averaging 11.5 points on 42% shooting from the field… Other double-digit scorer is guard Taylor Billman, who is posting 11.1 points per game, while fellow guard Alexa Moldenhauer scores 9 points per game… Only loss in the last month has come to Sugar-Salem, another 3A state tournament team.
AMBROSE ARCHERS
Record: 17-9
State Seed: #7; Play-in winner
Coach: Kelly Barbour, third season
Player to watch: Ellie Thome, so.; Cate Perrigo, jr.; Inara Ries, jr.
Notes: Ambrose is at state for the first time since 2018, when it was at the 1A Division I classification. … 2018 was the Archers’ only previous state tournament appearance. ... Eight of Ambrose’s nine losses came against teams playing at state tournaments this weekend, with the ninth loss coming against Nyssa (Ore.). … Thome leads the Archers with 13.1 points per game.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN CHARGERS
Record: 18-5
State Seed: #3; District Three runner-up
Coach: Matt Beglinger, third season
Players to watch: F Hadley Fraas, jr.; G Trinity Holsinger, fr.; G Tessa Orcutt, fr.
Notes: Defending state champs. … While the Chargers do have five seniors on their roster, their five leading scorers are all underclassmen. Two of them, Holsinger (12.6 points per game) and Orcutt (6.0) are freshman. … Fraas leads the Chargers with 15.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. … All five Cole Valley losses this season have come against state tournament teams, with three of those losses coming against Melba.
GRANGEVILLE BULLDOGS
Record: 15-8
State seed: #6; District One-Two champ
Coach: Michelle Barger, sixth season
Players to watch: PG Caryss Barger, fr.; G/F Mattie Thacker jr.; G/F Addisyn Vanderwall, fr..
Notes: Won the third-place game 54-39 a year ago to Melba. … Sixth consecutive state berth. … Wasn’t ranked in the final state poll. … Has won 10 of its final 11 games. The average margin of victory during the win streak is 20.4 points. … Average of 3.84 grade-point average. … 0-2 against 2A state qualifiers. … Eight-time state champion (1977 and 1979 in 3A; 1994, 1996, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2011 in 2A)
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
RIRIE BULLDOGS
Record: 18-6
State Seed: #4, District six champion
Coach: Jake Landon, fourth season
Players to watch: G Maddie Andreasen sr.; F Brianna Scott, sr.; P Makinley Bond, sr.; F Kennidee Anderson, sr.
Notes: Lost in last year’s consolation championship game.... Starters are seniors.... Andreasen lead the team in scoring (12.1) …. Anderson leads the team in rebounding (6.4)…. Bond missed games with an injury but came back and turned it around after a slow start.... Finished the season ranked fifth in media poll....Making their 10th straight state appearance.... appeared in four state championships, winning one state title (2017).
WEST SIDE PIRATES
Record: 16-8
State seed: #5, District 5 runner-up
Coach: Bridgett Checketts, second season
Players to watch: F Natalie Lemmon, sr.; G Letti Phillips, sr.; G Aubree Barzee, so.
Notes: Headed to state for the first time since 2016… beat North Fremont in state play-in game… Had an up-and-down finish to the season, splitting their last four games 2-2… Seeking first state championship in program history… Lemmon scored a team-best 10 points to beat North Fremont and advance to state… At last state tournament appearance, took third.
MELBA MUSTANGS
Record: 23-0
State Seed: #1; District Three champ
Coach: David Lenz, seventh season
Players to watch: F Kendall Clark, sr.; G Brooklynn Dayley, jr.; G Hallie Arnold, sr.
Notes: Melba rolled through an undefeated regular season which included wins against three teams playing in the 5A classification. … Mustangs handed 1A Division I No. 1 seed Lapwai its only loss of the season. … A 10-point win against Cole Valley in the district championship was the closest game Melba has played since December. … Clark (16.8 points per game, 8.9 rebounds) is signed with Northwest Nazarene where she will join older sisters Emma and Kate next season. … Won only state title in 2021.
DECLO HORNETS
Record: 10-12
State seed: #8, District 4 champion
Coach: Cody Powers, first season
Players to watch: G/W Katelynn Koyle, sr.; PF Brynn Silcock, jr; G Lily Mallory, jr.
Notes: Have made the state tournament in four of the last five seasons … The Hornets have one state championship, back in 1990 (2A).