The Notus girls basketball team rebounded in a big way Friday at the State 1A Division I tournament.
The Pirates used a 16-1 outburst in the second quarter to send Wallace home in a 64-48 loser-out game.
Victoria Ortega led Notus with 18 points, four rebounds and three steals. Ciera Peugh added 17 points and seven assists.
OAKLEY 43, LIBERTY CHARTER 23: It was a rough state tournament for the Patriots as they were eliminated in two games.
Oakley took control in the third quarter, outscoring Liberty Charter 15-1.
Ainsley Johnson led Liberty Charter with 16 points.
• A pair of rivals will meet in the state title game. Lapwai (20-3) will square off against Prairie (20-4).
