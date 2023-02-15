ROCKLAND BULLDOGS
Record: 20-3
State seed: #2, District 5-6 champ
Coach: Vern Nelson, 27th season
Players to watch: G Addie Wilson, sr.; F Taylor Wilson, sr.
Notes: Looking to win second straight state championship, and third in four years… Went a perfect 8-0 in conference play… Have won nine straight going into state… Making fifth straight state tournament appearance… 16 of 20 wins came by double digits.
GARDEN VALLEY WOLVERINES
Record: 10-7
State seed: #7; District 3 runner-up
Coach: Mike Chandler, second season
Players to watch: G/F Katelyn Thompson, sr.; G/F Gracie Castillo, sr.; G Kadence Jacobs, jr.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2011. … Started 3-5 before finishing 7-2, with both losses coming to Council. … Unranked in final state media poll. … Thompson leads the team in points (14.4), steals (4.8) and assists (1.6). … Three players average 10 or more points per game: Thompson, Castillo (10.4 ppg, 7.7 rebounds) and Jacobs (10.2 ppg). … Last won a state trophy in 2009 (consolation). … Won its only state title in 2006 and reached its only other championship game in 2007.
KENDRICK TIGERS
Record: 16-4
State seed: #3; District One-Two champ
Coach: Ron Ireland, 10th season
Players to watch: F Rose Stewart, sr.; G Hailey Taylor, jr.; G Harley Heimgartner, jr.
Notes: District champions and state qualifiers for the fifth consecutive year. … State consolation champs last season. … Finalists in 2021. … Ranked No. 3 by MaxPreps … Have lost only once in 1A DII competition, that coming against the Deary Mustangs, who they have beaten twice in three meetings. ... Their other three losses this season were against top-tier 1A DI teams Lapwai, Prairie-Cottonwood, and Kamiah.
COUNCIL LUMBERJACKS
Record: 14-5
State seed: #6; District 3 champ
Coach: Paula Tucker, second season
Players to watch: P Isabelle Eppich, sr.; P McKayla Hart, jr.; PG/W Rhianna Iveson, jr.
Notes: Defending state runner-up with four returning starters. … Top offense in 1A Division II (57.6 ppg). … 21-point average margin of victory, the largest in 1A Division II. … 10-0 vs. 1A Division II teams. Only losses came to out-of-state or larger schools. … Unranked in final state media poll. … Won back-to-back district titles. … Hope Zollman (7.6 ppg, 2.4 assists) was a second-team All-Idaho selection last year. … Five players score seven or more points per game, including Eppich (11.3 ppg, 6.3 rebounds), Hart (10.9 ppg, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks), Iveson (8.9 ppg, 3.7 assists, 3.0 steals), Zollman and Ava Eppich (7.2 ppg, 7.5 rebounds). … Reached state finals twice (2022, 1988). … Tucker previously led Garden Valley to a state title in 2006.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
DIETRICH BLUE DEVILS
Record: 20-3
State seed: #4, District Four Champion
Coach: Rick Astle (third season), Charley Astle
Players to watch: G Hailey Astle sr.; P Ellie Hoskisson, jr.
Notes: The Blue Devils have won 14 games in a row … they are back in the state tournament for the first time since 2019 …The Blue Devils have won five state championships … the last one in 2014 … ranked fifth in final media poll
LEADORE MUSTANGS
Record: 19-4
State seed: #5, District six runner-up
Coach: Janet Proulx, third season
Players to watch: G Mackenzie Mackay, sr.; F Sadie Bird, sr.; Katie Mackay, so.
Notes: Second straight appearance to state tournament.... Mackay leads the team in scoring (16.1) …. Bird leads the team in rebounding (10.6)…. Unranked in media poll.... Won one state title (2001) in only state appearance.
DEARY MUSTANGS
Record: 17-2
State seed: #1; District 1-2 finalist
Coach: Kendra Keen, 16th season
Players to watch: G/F Kenadie Kirk, jr.; PG Triniti Wood, sr.; G Araya Wood, jr.
Notes: Have best overall winning percentage among all Idaho Class 1A DII teams this season ... Two losses both came against area rival Kendrick, who they also defeated once. ... Fell to the Tigers in district final, but rebounded with emphatic 39-22 state play-in victory against Nezperce ... Are returning entire lineup of starters from last year's state third-place team ... Looking for their first Idaho 1A DII state title.
CLARK FORK WAMPUS CATS
Record: 7-12
State seed: #8, District One Champion
Coach: Jordan Adams, sixth season
Players to watch: Amari Printz-Hay, jr.; Lilly Reuter, jr.; Eloise Shelton, jr.; Hannah Thompson, so.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2012, when the Cats went for the third straight year. Last won a state tournament game in 2010. Never made it to the finals. Won district title last year, but lost in state play-in game to District 2 team … Reuter, Shelton and Thompson were part of last year’s injury-riddled team that, by the end of the season, was down three starters, including Emily Myers, back as a senior this year … Adams, the former Jordan Budd, helped Kellogg reach the state 3A title game in 2006 … Never won a state title … Last won a game at state in 2010 … Unranked in final state media poll.