PRAIRIE PIRATES
Record: 19-5
State seed: #2; District One-Two runner-up
Coach: Lori Mader, 13th season
Players to watch: G Kristin Wemhoff, sr.; P Tara Schlader, sr.; G Lexi Schumacher, so.
Notes: Defending state runner-up. … At state for the 13th consecutive season. … Ranked No. 4 in the final state media poll. … Had a seven-game winning streak snapped in district final. … Only played Lapwai among 1A Division I qualifiers, but played three games against state qualifiers in other classes, going 2-1 (1-1 against 1A DII Kendrick, 1-0 against 2A Grangeville). … Schlader and Wemhoff are the team's top threats. … … Won nine state titles (1977-78, 1981-82, 1988, 1992, 1997 in Class 2A; 2012 and 2014 in Class 1A DI.
GREENLEAF GRIZZLIES
Record: 17-4
State Seed: #7; District Three co-champs
Coach: Randy Fisk, interim
Players to watch: Shae Olsen, sr.; Chloe Sams, so.; Hope Miller, jr.
Notes: Greenleaf is playing a week after suffering tragedy. Coach Jim Bittick and his wife, Loma, who was a volunteer assistant coach and the Grizzlies’ volleyball coach were involved in a car accident while on their way to pick up the team for its district championship game on Feb. 9. Loma was killed in the accident and Jim remains hospitalized, facing a lengthy recovery. … Fisk, who is in his first year as an assistant coach with the program will coach the Grizzlies at state. … Greenleaf is playing at state for the first time since 2011. … Grizzlies come into state on a nine-game winning streak, their last loss coming on Dec. 22.
RAFT RIVER TROJANS
Record: 21-3
State seed: #3, District 4 runner-up
Coach: Bart Deters, second season
Players to watch: F Logan Jones, sr.; G Reagen Jones, jr.
Notes: Two of three losses this season are to Oakley, including in Snake River conference championship … Made state tournament last season after winning conference title …
The Trojans are very good in transition and will have a chip on their shoulder after not winning the conference championship … ranked third in final media poll
LIBERTY CHARTER PATRIOTS
Record: 14-6
State Seed: #6; District Three co-champs
Coach: Brad McCain, eighth season
Players to watch: F Addy Bayne, so.; G Jennabelle Reece, so.; G Casey Collom, sr.
Notes: Patriots are in the state tournament for the ninth season in a row, but have still yet to get over that first round hump. Liberty Charter is 0-8 in its first round games. … Liberty Charter enters state having won 11 of its last 12 games. … Bayne is averaging a double-double for Liberty Charter with 12.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. She is shooting 49% from the field. … Reece and Collom are both averaging 9.2 points per game.
GRACE GRIZZLIES
Record: 19-4
State seed: #4, District 5-6 champ
Coach: Kyle Christensen, fifth season
Players to watch: F Sydnee Smith, jr.; F Melodie Straatman, jr.; G Tenleigh Walker, sr.
Notes: Fifth state tournament appearance in six years… Three players are averaging double figures in scoring: Forwards Sydnee Smith (14.8 ppg) and Melodie Straatman (11.6 ppg) and guard Tenleigh Walker (13.2 ppg)... Since back-to-back losses to Soda Springs and West Side (both 2A state tournament teams) in December, have won 10 straight, including state play-in game win over Rimrock… Have won three state titles in 1983, 1986 and 2021.
OAKLEY HORNETS
Record: 19-4
State seed: #5, District 4 champion
Coach: Matt Payton, fourth season
Players to watch: C Falon Bedke, sr.; SF Addie Mitton, sr.
Notes: The Hornets have won five straight games …made the state tournament last year, winning the consolation bracket … this year’s team is very experienced, with a bunch of seniors and a couple of juniors making an impact … Oakley won a state title in 2018 … Ranked fifth in the final media poll.
LAPWAI WILDCATS
Record: 23-1
State seed: #1; District One-Two champ
Coach: Ada Marks, fourth season
Players to watch: SG Jaelyn McCormack-Marks fr,; G Jordyn McCormack-Marks, jr.; SG Lauren Gould, sr.
Notes: At state for the 23rd straight year. … Finished first, second or third in each of the past 14 years. … Defending state champions. … 10 consecutive district championships. … Ranked No. 1 in the final state poll. … Top offense (65.46 ppg) across all classifications. … Lost 52-44 to Melba on Nov. 12. But has won 21 straight since then, including a 59-25 decision against Prairie in the Feb. 8 district final. … Freshman Jaelyn McCormack-Marks is the Wildcats' leading scorer averaging 15.5 points per game… Her sister, Jordyn is third on the team averaging 10.2 points per outing… Gould is the lone senior on the Wildcats and averages 13.7 points per game and eight boards… Went 4-0 against 1A Division I state qualifiers, all against Prairie. … Beat 2A state qualifier Cole Valley Christian 62-35 on Nov. 11 on the road. … A record 11-time state champion, the last in 2022.
LAKESIDE KNIGHTS
Record: 13-8
State seed: #8, District 1 champ
Coach: Chris Dohrman, ninth season
Players to watch: Arianna Havier-Gorr, sr.; Kyleigh Wolfe, fr.; Martina Rivera, jr.; Meyha Wienclaw, jr.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2021, and sixth time in nine seasons … Havier-Gorr (12.8 ppg) is Lakeside’s top scorer. Wolfe (11.6), a freshman, scored 19 points in the district championship game … Never won a state title … Last won a game at state in 2016, when the Knights won their second straight consolation championship … Unranked in final state media poll.