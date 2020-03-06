BOISE — Tyler Robinett did everything he could over the last four years for the Middleton boys basketball team, including giving the Vikings a chance to advance to the 4A state championship on Friday.
But when the buzzer sounded, Middleton came up painfully close, but not quite there.
A fade-away jumper by Robinett at the buzzer bounced off the rim, as the Vikings fell to Preston 51-50 in the state semifinals at Borah High.
“We got our best player the ball in the spot we thought he could score,” Middleton coach Andy Harrington said. “He shot it and it just didn't drop, but we wouldn't want it with anyone else. We saw a spot where he could hit a shot. He's a really good player, he just didn't make that shot.”
Middleton (22-4) saw its state title aspirations fall at the hand of the Indians for the second year in a row. Preston beat Middleton 53-42 in the first round of the tournament this season. The Vikings had handed the Indians (25-1) their only loss of the season, a 62-53 win on Dec. 13 on Preston's home court. Middleton had the confidence to pull off the win, it just couldn't make the shots it needed to in the end.
“It's two teams that have been No. 1 and 2 in the state all season that played a championship-level game” said Harrington. “Unfortunately they made one more shot. One free throw goes our way, it's different. But they're a championship team, too, and it's a shame that it had to be Friday night.”
Instead of playing for its first state title in 55 years, Middleton will have to regroup for the third-place game, in which it will face Kuna at 11 a.m. today at Borah. Preston will play for its fourth state title in five years when it faces Moscow at 6 p.m. today at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Cash Cowdery led the Vikings with 15 points and Tyler Robinett had 12 points and a defensive steal late in the game that would have surely elevated his already-strong legacy at Middleton High to a completely different level had his final shot fallen.
Preston took the lead with a basket by Luke Smellie with 24 seconds left and Middleton lost control of the ball on its next possession, losing it on a jump ball call with 11 seconds on the clock. Preston passed the ball around in the backcourt, attempting to run time off the clock, but Robinett was able to pick off a pass with 5.2 seconds left, setting up an inbounds pass for a chance to give the Vikings the win.
“It was a big play, they threw it right to him,” Harrington said. “We were out pressuring, we got a steal out of it and we got the ball. We're not going to quit.”
Out of a timeout, Middleton got the ball to Robinett, a College of Idaho signee, who took a couple dribbles to the basket before attempting the game-winning shot.
Middleton struggled with Preston's full-court press, particularly in the fourth quarter. The Indians were able to erase a 44-39 deficit with a 7-0 run, which was sparked by back-to-back turnovers in the backcourt. Late in the game, Middleton needed to burn two timeouts because it wasn't able to get the ball across the halfcourt mark, and Preston's go-ahead shot was set up by an errant pass in the backcourt that went out of bounds.
“We just made some mental errors,” said Harrington. “Our younger guys have to execute. But it happens, it just happened at the wrong time.”