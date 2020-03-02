NEW PLYMOUTH — Tony Ray had to be carried out of the gym by his teammates and coaches last year.
The New Plymouth boys basketball junior guard now has their backs.
A little more than a year after blowing out his knee, Ray helped will the Pilgrims to an unexpected run to the postseason. Over the last six games, he was their leading scorer at almost 11 points per game on better than 40% shooting from the field. Ray has also been nearly automatic from the free throw line at 92.9%.
He's averaging 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game this season. It’s all resulted in them making the playoffs for the first time in two years.
New Plymouth (15-9) will take on No. 3 St. Maries (17-5) at 3 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the 2A state tournament at Capital High School.
“It’s his drive. He wants to win,” senior forward Derek Hampton said. “Every time I look at him, I just see that kid has a heart for the game.”
Ray and the Pilgrims' time was supposed to be last year.
He had spent that entire summer playing club ball with UpTempo Basketball in Caldwell in preparation of not only making, but starting on what was presumably a stacked team. But before Ray got the chance, three of the players from that team left abruptly. They included All-2A Western Idaho Conference player Hyrum Lindsey, who will be in all likelihood, the 3A Snake River Valley Conference Player of the Year for Fruitland with 13.2 points per game. Taede Stucki, the third-leading scorer for Middleton this season at 8.6 ppg, also departed.
“I felt like I had to pick my game up,” Ray said.
So Ray pulled double duty with varsity football and basketball offseason workouts. It included an open gym trip following a football practice in September 2018.
Ray was on a fast break during a 5-on-5 game when he jumped stopped.
His left knee just gave out.
New Plymouth coach Jeff Lavender knew it instantly. Ray had to be carried out of the gym and into Lavender’s car. The only way he was able to get into his house was on the back of Lavender.
But Ray didn’t accept it. He refused to go to the hospital for three days. His knee was the size of a cantaloupe by the time he finally did.
It was a completely torn ACL and a partial meniscus tear.
“It really made me mad that I got hurt like that," Ray said. "All that work just went to waste."
Ray was the second New Plymouth player to tear his ACL during the offseason. Sophomore guard Casey Arritola did it earlier.
It left the Pilgrims with a depleted roster. They had to start five players who Lavender said would have been on junior varsity.
The result was a 10-14 season after only winning four games the previous year. It was something Lavender wasn’t accustomed to. He had only two losing seasons in 33 years of coaching, which included a stop at the College of Idaho, prior to his arrival at New Plymouth in 2017.
However, Ray stuck by his coach and the rest of the team by going to every practice and every game. He even offered to dress down to shoot technical foul free throws.
“I know it was really painful for him just watching. He wanted to be out there so bad,” Lavender said. “I never went through that. So I can’t even imagine what it would be like. A lot of tough lessons of just waiting for your time.”
In order to help him pass the time, Lavender made him an assistant coach and offered to personally reconstruct his entire shot.
“It was so bad that I was just a constant driver who would never shoot,” Ray said. “It was all layups for me.”
Things didn’t get any easier for Ray upon being cleared after nine months last July.
He had put on 20 pounds and his first game back against Homedale on Dec. 3, 2019, saw him score just four points and turn the ball over nine times. His only points came on a pair of steals for layups.
Ray later went 0 for 9 from the field in a 30-29 loss to Marsing.
“A lot of people don’t realize it really takes about two years for a player to come back from an injury like that,” Lavender said.
He compared the situation to former C of I player Aziz Leeks, who two years after tearing his ACL, was the Player of the Year in the Cascade Collegiate Conference. Lavender sees that same potential in Ray.
Lavender went so far as to say Ray is already more athletic than ex-Yote star Gibson Berryhill.
“He still does some super amazing things athletically, but people haven't seen what he’s capable of yet,” Lavender said. “He’s really good. His skillset just has to catch up.”
But Ray has shown flashes of that this season.
He hit a game-winning 3 against Cole Valley Christian in a 46-44 win on Jan. 9, and of course there's his last six games.
New Plymouth has won four out of its last six games, including knocking off a pair of top-5 ranked teams. It beat then fifth-ranked Nampa Christian on Feb. 10 before upsetting No. 5 and 2A WIC champion Marsing 37-34 nine days later in the District III Tournament to punch a surprise ticket to state. The Pilgrims were picked sixth in the WIC preseason coaches poll. The only team they were ahead of was Vision Charter, which was new to the league this season.
“Ever since the beginning of the season we’ve been saying, 'We have a date with state,'” Hampton said. "So we kind of just crawled ourselves out of a hole and fought for it.”
Now New Plymouth, which has the second-best defense in the 2A classification at 40.1 ppg), has an opportunity to end the conference’s and its own personal drought there. No WIC team has won a state title since Cole Valley Christian in 2012. The Pilgrims haven’t won since 1993.
But with the way Ray has been playing lately, they may have a chance at snapping both streaks.
“I’ve just been thinking, 'I was out for a year, I really want this,’” Ray said. “I don’t want to waste my time. I just want to put everything out there.
“But my teammates are really good, too. And I rely on them just as much as they rely on me.”