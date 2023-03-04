Subscribe
Logan Haustveit and Owen McBride both scored 14 points as the Mountain View boys basketball team beat Madison 59-41 on Saturday to claim the third-place title at the 5A State Tournament.
Dyson Judd added 12 points for the Mavericks (21-6), while Camden Hyde scored 10.
OWYHEE 57, EAGLE 49: Liam Campbell scored 22 points as Owyhee took home the consolation championship trophy.
Reece Sasser-Gunson added eight points for the Storm (21-6).
Landon White scored 19 for Eagle (17-11).
4A STATE TOURNAMENT
BLACKFOOT 69, SKYVIEW 46: Eloy Chaparro scored 16 points for Skyview as the Hawks fell in the 4A third-place game.
Jonah Wockenfuss added nine points for the Hawks (19-10).
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
FRUITLAND 67, BUHL 51: Luke Barinaga scored 17 points, leading Fruitland to the 3A consolation championship.
The Grizzlies (16-11) scored 33 points in the second quarter to build a 50-25 lead going into halftime.
Eddie Rodriguez finished with 13 points for Fruitland, while Caleb Davis scored 10.
2A STATE TOURNAMENT
COLE VALLEY 63, RIRIE 49: Eli Kingery scored 16 points to lead Cole Valley to the 2A consolation championship.
Max Myers scored 12 for the Chargers (21-6), while Isaiah Holsinger scored 11.
