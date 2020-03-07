NAMPA — It wasn’t expected.
The Borah High School boys basketball team winning another state championship. But with Austin Bolt it should have been.
The senior forward capped arguably the greatest career of any player in the most storied program in Idaho history.
He tallied a career-high 35 points with six rebounds. The effort willed the Lions to their 13th title in program history — breaking their own record — in a 65-56 win over Post Falls in the 5A state championship game Saturday night at the Ford Idaho Center.
"I wasn't here in the early days, but I haven't seen anybody (like him), not only just basketball, but football and track," Borah coach Jeremy Dennis said. "He's a generational talent."
There was some doubt on whether the fourth-ranked Lions (22-5) could make state, let alone go back-to-back.
They lost four starters and three All-5A Southern Idaho Conference players, including last year's SIC Player of the Year Ellis Magnuson, who is making a strong case for being the Big Sky Freshman of the Year at Eastern Washington.
Bolt was the only starter back. The only other returner who saw significant minutes last year was senior guard Isaac Dewberry. But even he only played sparingly off the bench.
However, Bolt got them out to a perfect 8-0 start and ranked No. 1 in the state with performances like a 34-point game against Madison on Dec. 6 — his previous career high.
He kept that incredible pace going throughout the season. The only game he missed was against Boise on Jan. 17 due to playing in the Blue-Grey All-American Game at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.
The Lions lost 52-42. The Brave finished just one game above .500 and didn’t make state.
Bolt showed that kind of impact Saturday when it mattered most — albeit a slow start.
He finished the first half with a rather pedestrian nine points and Borah clung to a 24-21 lead at the break.
But Bolt more than made up for it in the second half.
He scored the first seven points and almost single-handedly orchestrated a 12-0 run. Bolt scored 10 of the points to put the Lions up 39-25 with 1:02 remaining in the third.
Bolt had 13 of Borah’s 15 points for the quarter. Third-ranked Post Falls (22-4) had just six points as a team. It went more than six minutes without a field goal and committed four turnovers during that same run.
"He's probably the hardest hustler on the court I've ever played," Borah senior guard Isaac Dewberry said. "I came from Illinois, I played with some really good players that hustle, but nobody else was like him. I don't think I'm going to find someone that works as hard as Austin on the floor."
And Bolt didn’t slow down in the fourth quarter.
Bolt scored seven straight points to put the Lions up by double digits at 49-37 with 4:43 left. The lead never dipped below five points. The closest the Trojans got was 60-55 with one minute to go.
But Dewberry squashed any hopes of a late comeback. He put down an emphatic one-handed slam 20 seconds later to put Borah’s lead to 62-55. Post Falls didn't get any closer.
“I could have done better,” Dewberry said of his dunk. “That was like a 6.”
Bolt fittingly scored the game’s final points.
He drained a pair of free throws with 10.9 seconds left for a career high in scoring and put the game away for good in the final basketball game of his career.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound is playing tight end at Boise State next year.
"It was pretty big emotion because I mean I've been playing basketball with all these guys since elementary," Bolt said. "So seeing that we're playing in the state championship and winning it means a lot."
It was the sixth time in school history that Borah repeated.
Dewberry added 19 points.
Caden McLean scored 14 points for Post Falls.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 72, EAGLE 52: Townsend Tripple led four different Grizzlies (25-2) in double figures in scoring with 16 points, as the top-ranked team in the state rebounded after Friday’s stunning semifinal loss to Post Falls.
Cooper Frith was right behind with 14 points. Nathan Sherle and Briggs Ranstrom finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Tanner Hayhurst and Jordan Kemp scored 12 points apiece for the Mustangs (16-10).
RIGBY 69, MERIDIAN 53: Britton Berrett and Brycen Uffens combined for 44 points, as the second-ranked Trojans (25-2) eased by the No. 5 Warriors (21-6) in the consolation game.
Uffens had a game-high 24 points, while Berrett added a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Donovan Sanor scored 19 points and Ethan Van Quill had 12 for Meridian.