Landon White finished just short of a double-double, scoring 18 points and recording nine rebounds as the Eagle boys basketball team beat Highland 46-43 on Friday in a 5A State Tournament consolation semifinal game.

The Mustangs (17-10) move on to face Owyhee in the consolation championship at 10 a.m. today at Ridgevue High.

