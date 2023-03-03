Landon White finished just short of a double-double, scoring 18 points and recording nine rebounds as the Eagle boys basketball team beat Highland 46-43 on Friday in a 5A State Tournament consolation semifinal game.
The Mustangs (17-10) move on to face Owyhee in the consolation championship at 10 a.m. today at Ridgevue High.
Cole Pugh added nine points for the Mustangs, while Sawyr Hansen scored eight.
OWYHEE 43, TIMBERLINE 34: Liam Campbell and Jackson Rodgers both scored nine points as Owyhee advanced to the consolation championship.
The Storm (20-6) held the Wolves to 28.9% shooting from the field.
Jackson Rasmussen finished with eight for Owyhee
Timberline (17-10) was led by Jachin Mertes, who scored 13, while Alex Ko added nine.
4A STATE TOURNAMENT
MINICO 62, BISHOP KELLY 58: Joseph Behrend’s 26 points was not enough for Bishop Kelly, which fell in to the Spartans.
Thomas Lodge added 11 points for Bishop Kelly (14-11), while Cooper Cammann scored 10.
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
FRUITLAND 61, KIMBERLY 56: Luke Barinaga scored 20 points, as Fruitland rallied to make the consolation championship game. The Grizzlies will face Buhl at 10 a.m. today at Meridian High.
The Grizzlies (15-11) trailed by as much as 38-26 early in the third quarter, but 37 second half points helped propel the comeback.
Eddie Rodriguez added 19 points for the Fruitland, while Caleb Davis scored 11.
BUHL 57, HOMEDALE 56: Homedale fell short in the consolation semifinal as Buhl moved on.
Jaxon Dines had 13 points to lead Homedale (15-9), while Sigmund Goode scored 12.
2A STATE TOURNAMEMT
COLE VALLEY 52, WEST SIDE 45: Cole Valley outscored West Side 20-5 in the fourth quarter, as the Chargers overcame a 13-point deficit to advance to the consolation championship.
The Pirates led as much 30-17 in the first half, but Cole Valley mounted a comeback.
Ben Beglinger led the Chargers (20-6), while Sam Overton scored 12 and Eli Kingery scored 10. Cole Valley will face Ririe at 10 a.m. today at Capital High.
1A DIVISION I STATE TOURNAMENT
POTLATCH 79, VICTORY CHARTER 58: Victory Charter saw its season come to an end with a 21-point loss to Potlatch.
Noah Palomares led the Vipers (20-6) with 19 points, while Fikadu Ewing scored 15.
CAREY 57, LIBERTY CHARTER 41: Luke Thomas scored 15 points in a losing effort for Liberty Charter (18-8), while Luke Starner scored 14.