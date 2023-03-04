Support Local Journalism


The Lakeside boys basketball team ended Lapwai’s 62-game winning streak Saturday in the 1A Division I State championship game Saturday, beating the Wildcats 81-79 in overtime.

The Knights (17-3) looked to be cruising to victory by halftime, leading as much as 45-22 early in the second half, but Lapwai showed why it was going for its third straight state title with 46 second half points to force overtime, where Lakeside made 11 of 16 free throw attempts.

