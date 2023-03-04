The Lakeside boys basketball team ended Lapwai’s 62-game winning streak Saturday in the 1A Division I State championship game Saturday, beating the Wildcats 81-79 in overtime.
The Knights (17-3) looked to be cruising to victory by halftime, leading as much as 45-22 early in the second half, but Lapwai showed why it was going for its third straight state title with 46 second half points to force overtime, where Lakeside made 11 of 16 free throw attempts.
Vander Brown scored 29 points for the Knights, while Liam Hendrickx scored 23, helping neutralize a 40-point, 10-rebound outing by Lapwai’s Kase Wynott.
4A STATE TOURNAMENT
HILLCREST 62, POCATELLO 58: Hillcrest won its second straight state title, beating Pocatello in a rematch of last year’s state championship game.
The Knights (25-1) put the game away late with two free throws from Ike Sutton with 21 seconds left and a dunk by Isaac Davis with under four seconds left to give Hillcrest a 62-56 lead.
Davis finshed with 22 points, while Kobe Kesler scored 15.
Pocatello (25-3) was led by Boise State commit Julian Bowie, who scored 39 points.
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
SUGAR-SALEM 52, BONNERS FERRY 47: Koy Sanderson scored 14 points as Sugar-Salem survived a fourth quarter comeback to win the 3A state title.
The Diggers (23-4) led 34-22 in the third quarter, but a 13-4 run by Bonners Ferry (23-2) cut the lead down to one. But Sugar-Salem went on an 8-0 run to take control of the game and capture their fourth state title in seven years.
Daniel Neal added nine points for Sugar-Salen.
1A DIVISION II
KENDRICK 59, RICHFIELD 57: Kendrick claimed its first state title since 1985, holding off Richfield after leading by as many as 14.
Nathan Tweit had 20 points to lead Kendrick (20-3), while Jagger Hewett scored 12.