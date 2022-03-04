NAMPA — The Owyhee boys basketball team is playing wise beyond its years at the 5A state tournament.
On Friday, the Storm withstood a big comeback from the defending state champions, two overtimes and even a fourth quarter wardrobe malfunction on the bench.
OK, so maybe there still is room for some growth.
Still, the first-year program is moving on to play for a state title after beating Meridian 53-50 in double overtime on Friday in the semifinals.
“We’ve been in this scenario against Eagle,” said junior Titus Bailey, who led the Storm with 18 points, referring to a four-overtime loss to the Mustangs earlier this season. “It was just knowing how to play through it, how to find shots and how to get to the rim.”
The No. 2 seed Storm (23-3) look to close out a dream first season with a state title today when it takes on tournament darling Centennial, the No. 8 seed who has gotten to the title game with a pair of upset wins.
“I said at the beginning of the game ‘let’s make history,’” said senior Jack Payne. “It’s the first ever state tournament in school history. It’s pretty insane. We’re going to have a lot of fun tomorrow.”
Payne finished the game with 11 points, including two free throws with 22 seconds left to secure the victory. Payne played the end of the game wearing a No. 21 jersey instead of his normal No. 24 after a cut he received during a game a few weeks back opened on his back. That resulted in him bleeding through his jersey, forcing him to change his jersey.
The change came with 3:20 left in regulation and the Storm holding on to a 44-41 lead. After changing his jersey, the refs noticed there was also blood on his shorts, so Payne was made to change those, as well.
Junior Reece Sasser-Gunson was instructed to exchange shorts with Payne, but rather than going back into the tunnel, behind closed doors, Sasser-Gunson took his shorts off on the bench, in full view of the entire crowd at the Ford Idaho Center.
“I was like ‘pull those up, we’re going back in the tunnel,’” Payne said.
Perhaps that lighthearted moment was exactly what the Storm needed to finish off the game, though. At that point, momentum was heavily tilting in Meridian’s favor after the Warriors (18-10) had climbed back into the game following a 17-point deficit.
“Meridian has bodies, they start five seniors and they got physical with us and they slowed our momentum down,” said Owyhee coach Andy Harrington. “They did a great job of that, they’re a very good team. I would have liked to see us move the ball more, but we also missed a bunch of bunnies, too. So, we’ve just got to find a way to finish better.”
Owyhee shot just 4 for 20 in the second half and Meridian tied the game at 44-44 with 2:40 left on a Zeke Martinez 3-pointer. That was the final score by either team in regulation.
Even in the first overtime period, both teams struggled to find the basket. Meridian’s Nate Reynolds got the first score of the period more than two minutes into overtime, then Liam Campbell hit a shot while being fouled with 1:29 on the clock to tie the game, but failed to make the ensuing free throw to put Owyhee ahead.
“I think our legs were just tired,” Payne said about the shooting woes. “Tomorrow’s going to be just brutal, so we’re all going to take care of our bodies tonight. We play pretty hard defense, so it’s hard to do both.”
In the second overtime, Bailey had five points for the Storm, hitting a 3-pointer with 3:20 on the clock to give Owyhee a 49-48 lead. After Meridian had taken the lead back, at 50-49, Bailey took a pass following a Barrett Fernandez steal and was fouled with 1:01 on the clock. He hit both free throws, making it 51-50.
With 30 seconds left, Meridian attempted a go ahead shot, which bounced off the rim. The Warriors were able to get an offensive rebound, but went out of bounds to give Owyhee the ball back. Payne hit two free throws to extend the lead to three. Owyhee secured the win in the closing seconds when Bailey got a hand on a Meridian pass, knocking it into the back court for an over and back call on the Warriors. The Storm were able to run off the final 2.1 seconds.
“The toughest team wins, the toughest team is going to win the tournament,” said Harrington. “We didn’t play great in the second half, but we found a way through will and through defense.”