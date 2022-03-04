The showdown was, appropriately, set for High Noon.
Defending champs, Middleton, vs. top-seeded Hillcrest, winners of 23 straight.
Yes, though a semifinal (with respect to the other semifinal winner, Pocatello), Friday’s contest between Middleton and Hillcrest was seen as the battle between two top 4A programs at the 4A state tournament at the Ford Idaho Center.
And in the end, it was Hillcrest which proved top gun after the 50-41 struggle.
And the chants of “Isaac, Isaac, Isaac’’ let you know how the Knights did it.
Isaac Davis, the 6-foot-7 sophomore, lifted the Knights into today’s state title game after his 23-point, 15-rebound performance. And down the stretch, he was at his best.
“Best big man in the state,’’ Hillcrest coach Dave Austin said of his 225-pound force. “No, it doesn’t surprise me the way he stepped up. He’s a special kind of kid. ‘’
Trailing 38-37 with 3:57 left in the game, Hillcrest’s plan was simple, let Davis do his thing. The post started a seven-point personal run, started by a pretty three-point play on the block, capped by a thunderous one-handed dunk for a 44-39 score that drew a timeout from Vikings coach Nate Hartman and the “Isaac, Isaac, Isaac’’ chant from Knights faithful.
“He’d pin us down under the basket, which is tough. Isaac is tough down there,’’ said Hartman, whose team will take on Jerome for third place today at Rocky Mountain High. “He’s a very strong young man.’’
“You could see it in his eyes when he picked up those two fouls early on. He felt like he let his team down,’’ said Austin, whose team takes a 24-2 record into today’s 6 p.m. final. “Yes, you saw what he does when he takes over.’’
“I just said, ‘dang it,’’ Davis said in front of his laughing teammates about his early foul trouble. “I just knew we wanted a state championship and we’re gonna get one tomorrow.’’
Nursing the five-point edge, the Knights went 6 of 8 at the free-throw line over the final 1:26, while the Middleton offense struggled, Tyler Medaris’ short jumper with :24 left on the Idaho Center scoreboard the only Vikings tally.
Points were tough to come by early on with Hillcrest’s seven of nine first-quarter points coming at the line, while Medaris' reverse layin being the Vikings lone field goal to open the first eight minutes.
The Vikings finally found their range with the Idaho Center backdrop, converting a pair of consecutive 3-pointers from Medaris and Sawyr Hansen to help pull Middleton within 20-19 at intermission.
While the Vikings did convert on 8 of 18 from the floor in the first half, the Knights could only hit on 23%, though hitting on 9 of 10 at the foul line, including 5 of 6 from Davis, who picked up his second foul at the 1:50 mark of the first quarter and did not return for the remainder of the half.
To Hartman, the foul line was the decider.
“Here’s my perspective on Isaac — great player, very good player,’’ Hartman said. “But he shot more free throws than we did. They go to the line 23 times, we had 10. Isaac shot 11.
“I thought the flow of the game was very choppy and rewarded them at the foul line. We just couldn’t get any rhythm going offensively.’’
For the game, the Knights finished 19 of 23 at the free-throw line with Davis going 9 of 11, while Middleton finished 4 of 10.
Regardless of not being able to defend their state crown before moving up to 5A next season, the Vikings first-year coach looked forward to adding another trophy today in their third-place battle with Jerome.
“Hey, we’ve had a phenomenal season. We’re 24-3, there’s not many people who have a chance to win 25 games,’’ Hartman said. “And we still have a chance to bring home a trophy.’’
The senior Medaris, who owns an overall 70-11 record at Middleton, led the Vikings with 13 points while Talmage Stucki had 11 and Hansen finished with 10.
BISHOP KELLY 41, VALLIVUE 32: The Knights took care of things against the Falcons in a loser-out game.
The teams went to halftime tied at 16-16.
In the third quarter, Bishop Kelly took control.
Blake Hawthorne led Bishop Kelly with 15 points.
Jace Martinez led Vallivue with eight points.