The Middleton and Bishop Kelly boys basketball teams finished with victories and took home state trophies Saturday.
MIDDLETON 61, JEROME 52: The Vikings outscored the Tigers 26-15 in the fourth quarter to earn the third-place trophy.
Talmage Stucki led Middleton with 14 points, Micah Mendiola had 12 and Michael Day chipped in 10. Tyler Medaris had 11 rebounds and nine assists.
For most of the game it was back and forth. Middleton led by as many as 11 points and Jerome's biggest lead was six.
Mikey Lloyd led Jerome with 20 points including five 3-pointers.
BISHOP KELLY 53, MOSCOW 51: The Knights earned the consolation trophy.
The final score was a little deceiving. Bishop Kelly never trailed and the score was never tied. The Knights' biggest lead was 12 points and they led 29-22 at halftime.
Blake Hawthorne led Bishop Kelly with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
HILLCREST 76, POCATELLO 46: The state title game was never close.
The Knights opened a 23-8 lead in the first quarter and took a 36-17 advantage into halftime.
Kobe Kesler led Hillcrest with 20 points and Cooper Kesler and Isaac Davis scored 18 apiece. Davis had a game-high 15 rebounds.
