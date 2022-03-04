The Homedale boys basketball team will play for a trophy.
The Trojans held off traditional power Sugar-Salem 50-46 in a State 3A tournament loser-out game at Meridian High School on Friday.
Homedale led 25-15 at halftime.
The Trojans built as much as a 16-point lead in the third quarter.
Jaxon Dines led Homedale with 23 points and three steals.
Toby Pinnock led Sugar-Salem with 13 points.
BONNERS FERRY 70, FRUITLAND 62: The Badgers fended off the Grizzlies in a loser-out game.
The Badgers outscored Fruitland 23-17 in the final period.
Fruitland placed four players in double figures. Tyler Capps led with 15 points including three 3-pointers and six rebounds; Jacob Hamann had 14 points; and Eddie Rodriguez and Nolan Bower each had 12 points.
Braeden Blackmore led Bonners Ferry with 15 points and seven rebounds.
STATE TITLE GAME
For a second straight year, the McCall-Donnelly Vandals will play for the state championship.
McCall-Donnelly edged Snake River 54-52. The Vandals (20-2) will meet Kimberly (18-6) to decide the title at the Ford Idaho Center today.
DJ Green led the Vandals with 30 points, eight rebounds and two steals. He made 13 of 13 shots at the free-throw line.