The Homedale boys basketball team ended its season on a good note Saturday.
The Trojans held off Bonners Ferry 57-56 to capture the State 3A consolation title.
It was a tight game throughout. Bonners Ferry took a 24-23 lead into halftime.
The lead changed hands 13 times.
Jaxon Dines led the Trojans with 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Mason Strong had 13 points.
Bonners Ferry stayed close by making 11 of 25 3-point attempts. Asher Williams led the way, making six 3-pointers and finishing with 20 points.
KIMBERLY 40, MCCALL-DONNELLY 22: The Vandals scored 10 points in the first quarter for a 10-6 lead.
But points were few and far between in the State 3A title game as Kimberly pulled away.
Gatlin Bair led Kimberly with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Alex Johnson led the Vandals with 10 points.
