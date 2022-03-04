BOISE — When Melba’s leading scorer Joe Reiber tallied his third foul before the end of the first quarter, he shuffled to the bench and glanced up at the scoreboard and shook his head.
The Mustangs were clinging to a three-point lead and struggling against top-seeded North Fremont in the Class 2A state semifinal game Friday evening.
“I’ve been dreaming of playing in the state championship game since I was a kid,” said Reiber, who came into the state tournament averaging 19.9 points per game. “I wasn’t about to let this chance slip away.”
Reiber returned in the third quarter and took control, sparking Melba past North Freemont 61-52 and earning the Mustangs a spot in today's championship game.
Reiber, who had four points in the first quarter and sat out the entire second, returned with a vengeance in the second half, sinking a deep 3-pointer in what was the first of his 13 points in the quarter.
By the time the quarter was over, Melba (23-2) held a 49-33 advantage and had North Fremont on the ropes.
“Joe is a physical kid and real athletic — and he can just take over like that sometimes,” Melba coach Spencer Trappett said.
In Reiber’s absence, Braden Volkers and Tucker Lowber stepped up, both hitting key shots to hold off the streaky Huskies.
“This was a total team effort for us tonight,” Trappett said. “Even when Joe was out in the first half, we had guys stepping up. We’ve got a deep bench and it showed tonight.”
Volkers, who led Melba offensively in its first-round win over Ambrose, scored 11 points, while Lowber scored 15 off the bench.
North Fremont (23-3) took advantage of a few fast-break opportunities to open the game in taking an early 6-4 lead.
Then Melba’s smothering defense and outside shooting sparked a 7-2 run to close out the first quarter.
However, the upbeat outlook soured with the loss of Reiber.
After the Mustangs cobbled together a 19-12 lead early in the second quarter, North Fremont stormed back with a furious 9-0 run. Then the Mustangs responded, closing out the half on a 9-0 run of their own to build a 28-21 lead at the break.
North Fremont needed less than ninety seconds to tighten the game again, opening the third quarter on a 6-0 run and pulling within 28-27.
Then Reiber took over.
He hit a long 3-pointer that ended the Huskies' run before starting one of his own. He scored 10 of the Mustangs’ next 14 points, including another 3-pointer and a three-point play.
“We knew he’d probably have a big game after getting held in check last night,” North Fremont coach Shannon Hill said of Reiber. “We just couldn’t stop him once he got going.”
Trailing 52-33 early in the fourth quarter, North Fremont went on an 11-0 run to pull within 52-44 with 5:05 remaining. But the Huskies never got any closer as Melba salted the game away with a slower tempo.
Lenz led North Fremont with 19 points, while Max Palmer added 14.
Reiber finished with a game-high 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds to go along with three assists.
“We felt really disrespected coming into this tournament being the fourth seed,” Reiber said. “We want to show a lot of people they were wrong about us.”
Melba will face St. Maries (20-3) title Saturday at 1:40 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center. St. Maries beat West Side 59-50.
“We had a really tough draw in this side of the bracket,” Trappett said. “But we’re playing some of our best basketball of year right now, which is what you need if you want to win a championship.”
Now Melba is just one win away.
AMBROSE 61, VALLEY 38: The Archers bounced back and will play for the consolation title.
Ambrose (21-5) took control in the first half, opening a 29-7 lead by halftime.
Hudson Hughes led the Archers with 25 points including four 3-pointers to go with 11 rebounds.