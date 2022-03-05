NAMPA — Ever since a missed New Plymouth free throw gave the Melba boys basketball team its first state title in 2011, the Mustangs have had little to celebrate each year during the first week of March.
On Saturday, the Mustangs tossed aside 11 years of state tournament failures and were once again standing at the top of the 2A Classification.
Melba raced past defending state champions St. Maries, beating the Lumberjacks 59-50 to give the Mustangs their second state title and first since future Boise State and College of Idaho player Joey Nebeker and company celebrated on the Ford Idaho Center floor.
“It’s hard to explain, it’s just that special feeling that you only get doing certain things, and this just happens to be one of them,” said Melba coach Spencer Trappett, who joined Melba’s staff as an assistant in 2013 but watched the 2011 title game from the stands. “We got a special team, the kids play really well together, they support each other, they lift each other up and it was a great team effort for the last three or four weeks.”
After winning in 2011, the Mustangs made the state tournament six of the next 10 years, but went 0-6 in their first-round games. They won consolation semifinals games in 2016, '17 and '21, but failed to take home a consolation championship trophy in all four of those years.
On Saturday, they took home a much better trophy.
“After getting out in the first round all these years, it just feels great to get the state title,” said sophomore Cache Beus, who had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, adding six assists.
Melba (24-2), the No. 2 team in the final state media poll despite having the most first-place votes, came into the state tournament on a 12-game winning streak, but were seeded fourth. After beating Ambrose in the first round — a rematch of their District III championship win — and then dispatching No. 1 North Fremont in a game where leading scorer Joe Reiber picked up three fouls in the first quarter, Melba had a relatively smoother championship game, using an 11-0 run in the second quarter to take a 25-16 lead going into halftime.
“We knew beating Ambrose in the district championship by 17 was huge and that would carry over,” said Reiber, who finished with 22 points. “We knew (Ambrose) would key in on me, but Braden Volkers stepped up and scored 24 in the first round. He was the difference maker in that game and I knew all of us would bounce back.”
Reiber certainly bounced back with a pair of big second half performances. In Friday’s semifinal, he went to the bench with three fouls in the first quarter, but came back to score 16 in the second half, including 13 during a huge fourth quarter.
Saturday, the Lumberjacks held Reiber, who came in averaging 19.9 points per game, to six points in the first half. He came out in the second half and once again dropped 16 points to help Melba secure the title.
“Joe’s a special player, I’ve been his coach since he was a freshman,” said Trappett. “Each year you could just see him getting better, better and better. And he can get even better than what he is right now. He’s just a player you can go to when you need a bucket, when you need something done.”
Making the win more special for Reiber was that he dedicated this season to his late grandmother, Donita Olsen, who died two days after Melba’s season opened.
“I told myself I’m going to get this for her,” said Reiber. “It feels really good to get it for her.”
With the Mustangs leading 54-38 late in the fourth quarter, Trappett started pulling the starters. However, St. Maries had one more run in it, pulling within 57-50 with 40 seconds left on back-to-back 3-pointers.
But Volkers, who finished with 14 points, went back into the game and hit two free throws to help secure the title.
"I've been here four years, made it to state three times, it's unreal ending my career like this," said Reiber. "I've always wanted to do it, we've had the team to do it and this year we stuck together as a team and did it."