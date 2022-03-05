Support Local Journalism


It hadn't been done since 1989.

The Lapwai boys basketball team became the first team for any classification to end the season unbeaten in 33 years Saturday.

Lapwai finished in impressive fashion, too, racing past conference rival Kamiah 88-46 in the 1A Division I final at the Ford Idaho Center.

The Wildcats (27-0) led 41-21 at halftime.

Kase Wynott led Lapwai with 30 points, seven rebounds and three steals, Titus Yearout had 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Kross Taylor added 20 points.

1A DIVISION II

Rockland held off Camas County 53-51 to capture a state title.

Brigham Permann led Rockland with 22 points and Teague Matthews added 11 with 11 rebounds.

Breken Clarke led Camas County with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

