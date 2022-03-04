Subscribe
The Lapwai boys basketball team’s undefeated run in the State 1A Division I tournament continued Friday.
Lapwai opened a 25-8 lead in the first quarter on its way to a 79-43 win over Logos at Vallivue High School.
The Wildcats (25-0) move on to face rival Kamiah (20-6) at the Ford Idaho Center today in the title game at 11:30 a.m. Kamiah defeated Grace 42-40 in the other semifinal.
Kase Wynott led Lapwai with 26 points and seven assists and Titus Yearout had 15 points and four assists.
RIMROCK 52, LIBERTY CHARTER 46: After a poor first day, the Patriots bounced before falling to the Raiders in a loser-out game.
Liberty Charter led 30-26 at halftime.
Dallin Criddle led Liberty Charter with 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Gus Black led Rimrock with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
1A DIVISION II
Camas County and Rockland will meet in the state championship game.
Camas County cruised past Council 62-40 before Rockland had to hold off Carey 63-62 in overtime.
Breken Clarke led Camas County with 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Rockland outscored Carey 26-16 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Teague Matthews led Rockland with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
