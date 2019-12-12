BOISE — Rocky Mountain High School boys basketball coach Dane Roy didn’t want to call it a statement.
But what else do you call a 28-point win over a team that had won four games in a row?
Rocky Mountain invoked the running clock mercy rule in a 62-34 rout over Boise Thursday night in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play at the Colosseum.
“It’s too early for statements I think,” Roy said. “But I was pleased with how our guys came out. A Thursday night game away, you just never know how your team is going to come in after a long week of school. So I was really impressed with their effort.”
Three different players reached double figures for the Grizzlies (5-1 overall, 3-0 5A SIC). Senior guard Straton Rogers recorded a game-high 16 points with five rebounds and three assists. Senior guard Cooper Frith added 14 points, including going 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and senior guard Briggs Ranstrom had 11 points and four assists for Rocky Mountain, which is showing why it was picked as the league’s preseason favorite in the Idaho Press’ preseason coaches poll. The Grizzlies have now won their first three league games by an average of 23.6 points.
“Every team wants to beat us,” Ranstrom said.
But that’s proven simpler said than done in the early going of the season. And it hasn’t just been limited to teams in Rocky Mountain’s own conference.
It defeated two of the best teams in Utah at the Great Western Shootout, including a 13-point win over perennial power Lone Peak.
The Grizzlies’ only loss there was to Wasatch Academy Prep — the fifth-ranked team in the country that has Division I commits to schools like Michigan State. They fell 96-94 in double overtime.
“It was a super awesome experience,” Roy said. “We had to lock in so early in the season and play so hard early in the season against other teams that play really hard, that I think it boosted our level up a little bit.”
That’s scary considering Rocky Mountain’s dominance in recent years.
It has taken home a state trophy in each of the last five years, including winning two out of the last three state titles.
However, the Grizzlies are still playing with a chip on their shoulder because of what happened a year ago. An upset to Post Falls in the opening round of the state tournament dashed their hopes of becoming the first 5A team in 41 years to three-peat. So they had to settle for the consolation trophy instead.
And with four starters back, including its top three scorers from last season, the disappointment of last year is on the forefront of everyone’s minds.
“We were a little disappointed, obviously,” Frith said. “Our goal is to win a state championship, because that’s the expectation around here. So, it’s motivation for this year. We got a lot to prove still. We got a long ways to go until we get to that level. But we’re taking it one day at a time and trying to get better each and every day.”
The Brave (4-2, 1-2) found that out first hand.
An 8-0 run followed before a two-handed slam by Ranstrom put an emphatic end to the first quarter at 20-8 in favor of the Grizzlies.
They led by double digits the rest of the way.
Things really got out of hand in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain began the quarter with a 13-2 run. It was capped by a layup from Frith, giving the Grizzlies their biggest lead of the game at 53-20 with 3:06 remaining.
Boise failed to get the deficit back under 30 points for the remainder of the quarter. So it put into effect the running clock mercy rule for the fourth quarter.
Rocky Mountain forced 25 turnovers and held the Brave to 12 of 34 (35.3%) from the field was a big reason why.
The 34 points scored by Boise was its lowest in almost four years. The Brave came into the game averaging 60.2 points.
It was also their worst loss since a 65-32 defeat to Nampa on Jan. 23, 2015.
But Rocky Mountain still feels it could have been better.
“I know it sounds crazy and a lot of other teams would kill for a night like that, but we still got a lot of work to do,” Ranstrom said. “Our communication isn’t where it needs to be, so we’re going to get in the gym tomorrow and work on that.”
McFarland was the only Boise player to score in double figures with 11 points and five boards.
Boise will be at home at 6 p.m. Saturday against Centennial. Rocky Mountain visits Eagle at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.