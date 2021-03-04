NAMPA — After a hard-nosed comeback attempt, the Rocky Mountain boys basketball team ran out of steam just short of the finish line.
The Grizzlies were able to cut a 14-point Lake City lead in Thursday’s 5A State Tournament opener down to one with just over a minute left on the clock, but a corner 3-pointer by Lake City’s Jack Kiesbuy proved to be the dagger as the Timberwolves scored the final seven points to take a 65-57 win.
“It’s almost impossible when you’re playing a really good team at state,” said Rocky Mountain coach Dane Roy. “But we got really close, got it down to one. They hit a really big shot in the corner there, if they miss that and we get the board, we could have won that. It came down to one possession and beginning down that big at half, to be able to back and make it a one-possession game late, I was really proud of my boys.”
Instead of continuing their quest for a state title in Roy’s final season before taking the athletic director’s job at the new Owyhee High, the Grizzlies (15-4) will move to the consolation semifinals against Rigby at 5 p.m. today at Ridgevue High. But if not for a few plays, it could have been Rocky Mountain moving on to face Boise in today’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal matchup at the Ford Idaho Center instead of the Timberwolves (17-6).
Rocky Mountain struggled to shoot the ball in the second quarter, putting the Grizzlies in the hole after Lake City closed the half with a 9-1 run to take a 33-20 lead going into halftime.
The Grizzlies trailed by as much as 46-32 late in the third quarter before a Jaden Melton 3-pointer sparked what turned into a furious comeback effort.
“We didn’t have a lot of experience in this tournament coming in,” said Roy, who had to replace his top eight players from last season’s team which finished third at state. “So I think it took our boys a little to get in the game. We made some adjustments at halftime aggressiveness-wise, and I think it got our guys going a little bit.”
Rocky Mountain closed the third quarter on a 8-2 run to close the gap to 50-43 and then got the lead down to 52-48 early in the fourth quarter.
Lake City had the lead back out to 58-51 with two minutes left with Fielder going down with an injury, seemingly dealing an even bigger blow to the comeback attempt. However, those fears were quickly alleviated.
Cam Williams hit a basket for his only points of the game and after a quick steal, Cortez Graham hit a layup, cutting the lead to 58-55 with a minute and a half left. Helping the cause, Fielder was able to check back in after his injury.
“He got hit on a charge and came down on his hip,” Roy said about Fielder. “So his hip's a little bruised, but he’ll be OK.”
Blake Munk cut the lead to 58-57 with two free throws with 1:08 left, but that proved to be Rocky Mountain’s final points. Kiesbuy hit his uncontested 3 to make it 61-57 and the Timberwolves were 4 for 4 from the free-throw line the rest of the way.
Munk and Fielder both finished with 16 points for Rocky Mountain, while Graham scored 14.
The Grizzlies finished 7 for 31 from 3-point range, with more than half the field goals they attempted coming from long range.
“They really packed it in and allowed us to shoot those,” said Roy. “When our shooters are open, it’s hard for me to tell them not to shoot. We did try and attack the basket a little more in the second half with the pick and roll, trying to get in the lane to make some plays inside. But they did a really good job of junking it up inside.”
BOISE 50, RIGBY 47: A month and a half into the season, the Brave hope they're starting to hit their stride.
Now the Brave are hoping they can continue reaching milestones last achieved before any of their players were born.
Boise overcame a 12-point deficit and beat Rigby to advance to the state semifinal for the first time since 1997. The Brave (8-6) will face Lake City today for a chance to advance to the state title game for the first time since 1991 and play for its first state title since 1986 on Saturday.
“It’s one step closer to our goal,” said Cooper Howell, who scored 13 points, including the go-ahead basket with about 30 seconds left.
Howell’s basket came after Rigby’s Jakobe Jones hit a 3-pointer with about 50 seconds left to put the Trojans up 47-46. Boise coach Manny Varela said he almost called a timeout after the 3-pointer, but instead decided to let the ensuing play unfold.
It paid off as Jack Payne drove into the lane and dished a pass to Howell, who was under the basket for the go-ahead score.
“Any other coach right there would have called a timeout,” Varela said. “But I was like ‘no, I’m going to let them play.’ If I had called the timeout, I would have screwed it up.”
Payne forced a jump ball with 11 seconds left and College of Idaho commit Whitt Miller hit a pair of free throws to extend the lead to three. Kaden Dabell missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Rigby.
Jack Goode led Boise with 15 points, while Payne finished with 13 rebounds.
Boise fell behind early, as Rigby scored 10 straight points to take a 10-2 lead. The Trojans led as much as 23-11 in the second quarter.
It wasn’t until a 10-0 run to end the third quarter that Boise took its first lead since 2-0. Goode hit a layup at the buzzer, putting Boise ahead 36-34 going into the fourth quarter.
“We just had to calm down,” said Goode. “The first quarter we had a bunch of turnovers and we didn’t see a bunch of good shots. We just calmed down in the second half and started playing basketball.”
Rigby scored the first five points of the fourth quarter and led until there was 1:09 left in the game. Jake Thompson hit a basket and free throw to put the Brave ahead 46-44. Rigby answered with a 3-pointer before Varela opted to let the game play out and Howell hit what may be the biggest shot for Boise in nearly a quarter of a century.
“I honestly haven’t thought about that too much,” Howell said about making the big shot. “I was just excited that we won. I don’t care who scored it.”