CALDWELL — Bobby Gantt hasn’t been on the sidelines with the Riverstone boys basketball team during a historic season. But the Otters are keeping the memory of their late coach alive as the team reaches new heights.
Gantt was certainly on the minds of his players on Wednesday, as Riverstone overcame a nine-point deficit in the third quarter, rallying to beat Prairie 73-64 in the opening round of the 1A Division I state tournament.
The Otters (14-0) advanced to the semifinals for the first time in program history where they will face Lakeside (15-4) at 5 p.m. today at Vallivue High.
“His death was sudden, none of us saw it coming,” said senior Nick Liebich, who finished with 31 points, 21 of which came in the second half. “We were all so excited to have him as a coach last year and have him come back and coach us our senior year. It was really hard over the summer, we just knew we had to work hard and rally behind each other. He’s watching us from above and we know we can make him proud.”
Gantt died on July 29 after undergoing knee surgery and developing an infection. The former Northwest Nazarene assistant coach, who according to his NNU biographical information had also spent 25 years working in the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, took over at Riverstone prior to the 2019-20 season.
In his first year, Gantt brought the Otters back to the state tournament for the fourth straight season. They went two-and-out at state, but with their entire roster returning for this season, including 11 seniors, expectations were high.
Gantt was 55 at the time of his death.
“It was definitely hard, but it’s motivated us all season,” said Charlie DeBoer, who had 23 points on Wednesday. “It’s helped us in closer games.”
Carrying on in Gantt’s memory, the Otters have achieved a number of firsts for their program this year. They went through their first undefeated regular season in school history. They beat Victory Charter last Thursday for their first district championship. After Wednesday’s win, Riverstone now owns a first round state tournament victory for the first time. The Otters entered the game 1-8 all time at state, with their lone win coming in the 2017 consolation semifinal.
“These guys have played together for so long,” said Steve Bowen, who came up from coaching the junior varsity team following Gantt’s death. “They’ve worked their butts off for so long. This school, to get to this point, it's a big moment for this school. It’s a special moment for this school.”
Prairie, which has won four state titles since 2010, took a 36-33 lead going into halftime after a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Lane Schumacher.
The lead extended to 49-40 midway through the third quarter before the Otters finally started mounting a charge.
It was Liebich who initially got things rolling for Riverstone. The 5A Southern Idaho Conference’s Boys Soccer Player of the Year, who won a state title with Boise in the fall, scored 10 points during a 12-3 run. He tied the game at 52-all with a basket early in the fourth quarter.
“In the soccer season, it was about playing as a team and it was the same thing here,” said Liebich. “We just got to rally behind each other. We’ve known each other for so long, four of the five starters have played together since kindergarten. So we have great chemistry and can rally behind each other.”
Riverstone took the lead with 4:55 left to go after Cole Schlader, who had scored 17 points for Prairie in the first half, picked up his fifth foul. DeBoer hit the ensuing two free throws to give the Otters a 54-53. After defensive stops, DeBoer hit back-to-back baskets to extend the lead to 58-53.
“We just had to fix our mindset,” said DeBoer. “We were speeding ourselves up too much and we just had to slow back down and take good shots.”
There was no slowing down the Otters after that, as Riverstone led by as much as 70-58. The end of the game was much more along the pace that Riverstone had been used to this season, as it had won its previous 13 games by an average of 24.2 points. Wednesday was the Otters’ closest margin of victory since beating Liberty Charter 61-60 in the second game of the season on Jan. 12.
They know the road only gets tougher from here.
“We’re going to have to play our best game of the year to compete with those guys,” Bowen said about Lakeside. “They’re quick to the ball, they play hard. They’ve got a real talented guard and their bigs understand how to play the game. We don’t have any time to prepare for them, the next 24 hours, basically. We’ll see what happens, but that’s going to be by far our biggest challenge of the year.”