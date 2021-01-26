Audrey Taylor scored 23 points as the Timberline girls basketball rolled past Boise 63-34 to maintain control of its own destiny in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference race.
Timberline (7-1, 7-1 SIC) remained tied with Meridian and Mountain View for the conference lead. The Wolves play both later this week.
Lauren McCall had 12 points in the victory, while Aly Cox scored 10.
Allison Ross led Boise (5-3, 5-3) with 10 points.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 62, EAGLE 29: Naya Ojukwu scored 27 points as Mountain View won in SIC play.
D’Nia Williams scored 11 points for the Mavericks (13-1, 7-1), while Trinity Slocum scored 10.
KUNA 55, CENTENNIAL 46: Darbi Avery had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds as Kuna earned a SIC victory.
Gracee Gustin scored 14 points for Kuna (6-8, 3-6).
SKYVIEW 39, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 37: Brianna Cahoon scored 11 points as Skyview won in SIC play.
Olivia Taylor scored nine points for the Hawks (5-7, 5-4).
Marli Reed led Rocky Mountain (4-10, 3-6) with 13 points.
PARMA 69, FRUITLAND 44: Parma claimed its fifth straight 3A Sanke River Valley Conference title and the No. 1 seed at the 3A District III Tournament.
Grace Jackson had 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Panthers (13-4, 9-0 SRV), while Taylor Kaiser and Sindey Jackson each scored 12 points.
Abbi Roubidoux had 14 points to lead Fruitland (5-13, 3-4).
MELBA 67, MARSING 20: Kate Clark had 17 points to lead Melba to a 2A Western Idaho Conference victory.
Hallie Arnold has 12 points for the Mustangs (16-2, 6-2 2A WIC), while Keylee Wilson scored 10 points to go with seven rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MIDDLETON 63, EMMETT 31: Five different Middleton players scored in double figures as the Vikings rolled to a 4A SIC victory.
Tyler Medaris led the way with 13 points, while Sawyr Hansen and Owen Graviet both came off the bench to score 12 for Middleton (12-3, 7-1). Cash Cowdery scored 11 and Michael Day scored 10 points.
Tanner Brown led Emmett (4-10, 0-8) with 11 points.
LIBERTY CHARTER 59, GREENLEAF FRIENDS 36: Dallin Criddle had 18 points as Liberty Charter won in 1A Western Idaho Conference play.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NNU HOOPS RANKED 21st: The Northwest Nazarene men’s basketball team has entered the national polls, being ranked No. 21 in the NCAA Division II Sports Information Directors of America’s Top 25.
Following a three-game sweep of Western New Mexico over the weekend, the Nighthawks (6-1) picked up 72 points.
Northwest Nazarene is also second in the West Regional Poll, behind Point Loma.