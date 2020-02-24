Jake Wessels logged 15 points and seven rebounds, as the Timberline boys basketball team kept its season alive with a 43-41 win over Centennial Monday in a 5A District III Tournament elimination game.
Jake Stranzl added 13 points for the Wolves (9-14).
Miles Swallow had 12 points for the Patriots (10-14).
BOISE 58, SKYVIEW 40: Whitt Miller led three different players in double figures with 14 points, as the Brave (13-10) lived to fight another day in a 5A District III Tournament elimination game.
Jack Payne almost had a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Vince McFarland rounded it out with 11 points.
Nathaniel Vasquez had a game-high 16 points for the Hawks (5-18).