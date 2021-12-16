PREP ROUNDUP: Timberline advances at Owyhee Tournament By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Dec 16, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Blake Kiesau came off the bench and scored 13 points, helping the Timberline boys basketball team advance at the Owyhee Tournament with a 56-36 win against Emmett on Thursday.Flynn Davis had 10 points for Timberline (4-2), while AJ LaBeau scored eight.Caden Young led Emmett (1-5) with 12 points. GIRLS BASKETBALLCOLE VALLEY 42, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 21: Olivia Irwin scored seven points and pulled down 15 rebounds for Nampa Christian (6-5, 2-3 2A Western Idaho Conference).No statistics were reported for Cole Valley. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments