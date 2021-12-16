Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Blake Kiesau came off the bench and scored 13 points, helping the Timberline boys basketball team advance at the Owyhee Tournament with a 56-36 win against Emmett on Thursday.

Flynn Davis had 10 points for Timberline (4-2), while AJ LaBeau scored eight.

Caden Young led Emmett (1-5) with 12 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

COLE VALLEY 42, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 21: Olivia Irwin scored seven points and pulled down 15 rebounds for Nampa Christian (6-5, 2-3 2A Western Idaho Conference).

No statistics were reported for Cole Valley.

Recommended for you

Load comments