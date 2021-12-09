The Skyview volleyball team swept the 5A State Coach of the Year and 5A State Player of the Year awards and had three other players on the first- and second-team All-State teams, as voted on by state coaches and released on Thursday.
Senior Eden Bower was the player of the year, while Kevin Murphy earned coach of the year honors.
Teammates Alex Acevedo and Alex Bower were first-team selections while Melissa Eyer was a second-team selection.
Other local first-team selections were Naya Ojukwu and Sierra Grizzle, both of Mountain View, while the Mavericks’ Emmy Green was a second-team selection. Eagle had three players on the second-team in Delaney Bub, Gabbi Roberts and Tara Murphy.
Nampa’s Audrah Radford was the 4A Player of the Year, while Columbia’s Trina William-Suldan was named a first-team all-state selection, while Vallivue’s Brooke Garman was a second-team selection.
In 3A Parma’s Katie Compas, and two Fruitland players — Chanlar O’Neal and Myah Gibb — were first-team all-state selections, while Fruitland placed Ava Dressen and Ellie Baker and Parma had Skylar Erickson on the second team.
On the 2A all-state list, Melba’s Keylee Wilson and Nampa Christian’s Alexandria Tinsle were first-team selections and Cole Valley’s Ellie Fraas was on the second-team.
Liberty Charter’s Riley Cedergreen and Greenleaf’s Hope Miller were both second-team selections in 1A Division I.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TIMBERLINE 52, CENTENNIAL 19: Sophia Glancey had a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds as Timberline remained unbeaten with a win in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference cross-divisional game.
The Wolves (8-0, 6-0 SIC) jumped out to a 19-3 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Audrey Taylor scored 18 points for Timberline.
WEISER 48, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 38: Grace Reeve and Olivia Irwin both had 12 points and eight rebounds for Nampa Christian.
No statistics were provided for Weiser.
GREENLEAF FRIENDS 48, VICTORY CHARTER 16: Shae Olsen had 22 points to go with nine rebounds, leading Greenleaf to a 1A Western Idaho Conference win.
Hannah Ralston finished with 13 points for the Grizzlies.
BOYS BASKETBALL
EAGLE 54, TIMBERLINE 43: Donovan Jones led three Eagle players in double-digit scoring, finishing with 21 points as the Mustangs won in SIC play.
Hudson VanAlfen had 14 points for Eagle, while Landon White scored 10.
Wade Zenner led Timberline with 10 points.
MERIDIAN 53, SKYVIEW 40: Ethan Pierce scored 19 points and Austin Ramos had 15 as Meridian won in SIC play.
Freshman Jayce Allen paced Skyview with 12 points, while Max Cutforth and Sean Murphy both scored nine.
MELBA 61, WEISER 48: Joe Reiber had 27 points and Cache Beus pulled down 21 rebounds as Melba rolled in nonconference action.
Beus, Braden Volkers and Dillon Stosich each scored eight for the Mustangs.
Brett Spencer scored 15 points for Weiser.
VICTORY CHARTER 73, COUNCIL 37: Noah Palomares had 19 points, eight rebounds and seven steals as Victory Charter rolled in nonconference action.
Jasper Luce had a double-double for the Vipers with 17 points and 12 rebounds.