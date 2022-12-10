Rocky Mountain junior Landon Heemeyer had a top-10 finish at the Champ Sports National Cross Country Championships, finishing with a time of 15 minutes, 14.5 seconds to finish ninth.
Heemeyer, the 5A State Champion in the fall, was in the top-5 for most of the 5-kilometer race, but trailed off over the final 200 meters, but he still had more than a seven-second cushion on staying in the top 10 at the finish line.
Heemeyer qualified for the race by finishing fourth at the West Regional Championship last week.
Boise’s Allie Bruce was 26th in the girls race, finishing with a time of 18:26.7.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MIDDLETON 55, KUNA 54: Fisher Ocamica hit four 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 18 points, helping Middleton beat out Kuna.
Talmage Stucki had 11 points to go with seven rebounds for the Vikings.
BOISE 52, BORAH 50: Jude Porter scored 12 points and pulled down eight rebounds to help Boise beat cross-town rival Borah.
Ryan Willoughby led Borah, which opened the game on a 12-0 run, with 17 points.
CALDWELL 62, PARMA 53: Braxton Heffelfinger led Parma with 22 points in a nonconference loss.
No Caldwell stats were reported.
MELBA 57, HOMEDALE 47: Tucker Lowber scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds, while Cutter Beus recorded a double-double with 14 and 11 rebounds, as Melba won in nonconference action.
Jaxon Dines led Homedale with 16 points.
LIBERTY CHARTER 49, DIETRICH 33: Luke Starner scored 14 points, leading Liberty Charter to a victory in the Idaho Small School showcase.
Kade Johnson added 10 points for the Patriots.
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 39, MARSING 37: Eli Ankeny scored 14 points, while Nacho Margarito scored 12 as Marsing fell at the Idaho Small School showcase.