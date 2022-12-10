Landon Heemeyer

Rocky Mountain’s Landon Heemeyer races down the final stretch of the Bob Firman Invitational at Eagle Island State Park on Sept. 24.

 Jake King / For The Idaho Press

Rocky Mountain junior Landon Heemeyer had a top-10 finish at the Champ Sports National Cross Country Championships, finishing with a time of 15 minutes, 14.5 seconds to finish ninth.

Heemeyer, the 5A State Champion in the fall, was in the top-5 for most of the 5-kilometer race, but trailed off over the final 200 meters, but he still had more than a seven-second cushion on staying in the top 10 at the finish line.

