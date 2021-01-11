Austin Ramos had 14 points and the Ridgevue boys basketball team withstood a fourth quarter comeback attempt by Caldwell, coming away with a 46-42 win on Monday in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play.
The Warhawks led 31-15 early in the third quarter, but the Cougars chipped back, outscoring Ridgevue 14-5 in the final quarter. Caldwell, however, never led in the game.
Nathan Rice had eight points for the Warhawks.
Alan Mendoza led Caldwell with 11 points.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 61, HOMEDALE 52: Lakota Steele had 16 points and David Howlett scored 13 as 2A Cole Valley beat 3A Homedale in nonconference action.
Mason Strong and Jaxon Dines both had 17 points for Homedale.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GREENLEAF FRIENDS 43, WILDER 19: Shae Olsen scored 20 points as Greenleaf won in 1A WIC play.
Kylah Filmore had 11 points for the Grizzlies.
Kimberly Arias had seven points for Wilder.