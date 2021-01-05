Joe Reiber had 28 points and 10 rebounds to go with seven steal and four assists as the Melba boys basketball team beat Compass Charter 75-45 on Tuesday in 2A Western Idaho Conference play.
Braden Volkers and Tucker Lowber each scored 10 points for the Mustangs, while Cache Beus had eight points and nine rebounds.
Max Myers had 15 points to lead Compass Charter.
BISHOP KELLY 65, VALLIVUE 43: Jacob Martinez has 16 points as Vallivue in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference loss.
VICTORY CHARTER 72, HORSESHOE BEND 42: Noah Palomares hit seven 3-point field goals, finishing with 27 points as the Vipers won in 1A Western Idaho Conference play.
Carson Cole had 13 points for Victory Charter, while Jasper Luce finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BISHOP KELLY 52, COLUMBIA 36: Anna Schmautz scored 15 points and pulled down nine rebounds as Bishop Kelly won in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play.
Ali Chatterton had 14 points for the Knights.
EMMETT 52, CALDWELL 46: Layci Andrews and Jazzy Jenkins both scored 16 points as Emmett beat Caldwell in 4A SIC play.
Andrews and Kenzie Fletcher both had a team-high eight rebounds for the Huskies.
Kaydence Moore led Caldwell with 17 points.
LIBERTY CHARTER 50, GARDEN VALLEY 38: Madison Hodnett scored 28 points as Liberty Charter won in 1A Western Idaho Conference play.
Grace Gerdes scored 11 points for the Patriots.