Grace Jackson had 29 points and eight rebounds as the Parma girls basketball team claimed its fifth-straight 3A District III title with a 48-29 win over McCall-Donnelly.
Parma (16-4) will open the 3A state tournament at 5 p.m. Thursday at Middleton High against the winner of a play-in game on Saturday.
Austyn Harris added seven points and six rebounds, while Sidney Jackson had five points and four steals.
COLE VALLEY 51, MELBA 38: Anna Veeck scored 14 points as the Cole Valley Christian claimed the 2A District III title.
Desi Kingery had 12 points for the Chargers (17-1), who will open the 2A state tournament next Thursday with a 2 p.m. game against Grangeville at Bishop Kelly.
Kate Clark had 18 points for Melba (18-4), which will open the state tournament at 5 p.m. Thursday against Soda Springs.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MERIDIAN 48, TIMBERLINE 39: Brody Rowbury scored 25 points to pace Meridian, which secured the No. 2 seed at the 5A District III Tournament.
McKay Anderson added six points for the Warriors (14-1, 9-1).
Cooper Lumsden led Timberline (5-5, 5-5) with 19 points.
BOISE 48, SKYVIEW 35: Whitt Miller scored 18 points as Boise closed the regular season with a win. The Brave (5-5, 5-5) avoided having to play in a district play-in game with the victory. Jack Payne added 14 points in the win.
Abe Zweigle led Skyview (3-15, 1-9) with 12 points.
KUNA 55, CAPITAL 30: Sean Austin had 18 points to lead Kuna to a victory.
Will Hildebrand added 11 points for the Kavemen (3-8, 3-7).
Nate Cherry had 12 points for Capital (0-9, 0-9).