Megan Hancock led three different players in double figure with 18 points as the Panthers (10-2 overall, 1-0 3A SRV) cruised to a 64-35 nonleague win over 4A Vallivue Monday night.
Grace Jackson and Adyson Harris chipped in with 16 and 15 points, respectively.
Jasmyne Boles had 13 points for the Falcons (1-10, 0-6 4A SIC) in the loss.
WILDER 33, VICTORY CHARTER 29: Sofia Aguilera scored 11 points as the Wildcats (4-8, 2-1 1A WIC) edged the Vipers (2-6, 1-2) in 1A Western Idaho Conference play.
Kimberly Arias added 10 points in the win.
RIVERSTONE 54, NORTH STAR 31: Zoe Peterson and Kaija Zoller recorded 16 points each, as the Otters (6-3, 2-0 1A WIC) cruised by the Huskies (3-6, 1-3) in 1A Western Idaho Conference action.
Zoller also had a double-double with 12 rebounds.
Mary Meeks notched 12 points for North Star in the loss.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 51, HOMEDALE 42: Russell Vander Woude and Caden Yett combined for 21 points, as the Trojans (9-1, 1-0 2A WIC) picked up a nonconference win.
Vander Woude and Yet logged 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Daniel Uranga and Jaxon Dines had 14 points apiece for Homedale (4-8) in the loss.