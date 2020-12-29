Piper Curry led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds as the Nampa girls basketball team beat Skyview 45-36 on Tuesday in nonconference play.
Ashlyn Nicholas scored nine points for the Bulldogs, while Audrah Radford had eight points and nine rebounds.
Jayden Glaze led Skyview with eight points.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 60, EMMETT 29: Desirae Kingery and Lyndsie Krogh both scored 13 points as 2A Cole Valley beat 4A Emmett.
Jazzy Jenkins led Emmett with 12 points.
MELBA 71, MALAD 12: Kate Clark had 30 points as Melba ran away in a nonconference victory.
Kendall Clark had 13 points for the Mustangs, while Keylee Wilson scored 10.
PARMA 53, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 26: Grace Jackson scored 28 points to lead the Panthers to a win in the opening round of the Parma Holiday Tournament.
Austyn Harris had eight points for Parma, while Brooke Johnson scored six.
Paiton Mills had nine points to lead Nampa Christian.
BOYS BASKETBALL
VALLIVUE 66, PRESTON 63: Jacob Martinez had 30 points as Vallivue won in nonconference play,
Gavin Weisman scored 19 points for the Falcons.
MIDDLETON 68, FRUITLAND 56: Tyler Medaris scored 15 points and Casey Wright had 14 points as Middleton won in nonconference action.
Hyrum Lindsey had 17 points to lead Fruitland, while Nolan Bower scored 16, with four 3-point field goals.
HOMEDALE 59, MARSING 46: Eli Heck scored 16 points, while Jaxon Dines and Mason Strong each scored 14 as Homedale won in nonconference action.
Sigmund Goode added six points for the Trojans.
Jacob Ankeny had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Marsing, while Rogelio Valadez scored 10 points.
AMBROSE 56, PARMA 33: Ben Blythe scored 15 points to help Ambrose stay unbeaten as the Archers won in the first round of the Parma Holiday Tournament.
Ambrose (5-0) will face Nampa Christian in the second round today.
Hudson Hughest finished with 12 points for Amborse, while Johnny Sugarman scored 11.
COMPASS CHARTER 59, NORTH STAR CHARTER 50: Max Myers scored 21 points and Compass Charter avenged a loss to North Star earlier this season to take the Husky Classic tournament championship.
Kaiden Baxter had 15 points for North Star.