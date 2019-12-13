Naya Ojukwu racked up a career-high 30 points with seven rebounds as the Mountain View girls basketball team beat Eagle 64-54 in a rematch of last year's 5A state title game Friday.
The sophomore post went 11 of 16 from the field, while making 8 of 11 free throws for the Mavericks (8-2 overall, 6-2 5A SIC).
Betsey King had 16 points for the Mustangs (5-4, 5-4), who lost their third straight game.
TIMBERLINE 36, BORAH 24: Ava Ranson scored 16 points, as the Wolves (8-1, 8-1) remained atop the 5A SIC standings with a win in league play.
Sophie Glancey added 10 points for Timberline, which won its fourth straight game.
Jayden McNea had 10 points for the Lions (1-8, 1-8) in the loss.
SKYVIEW 49, CAPITAL 37: Jayden Glaze recorded 19 points and five rebounds for the Hawks (2-7, 2-7), who won back-to-back 5A SIC games for the first time in program history.
Olivia Taylor chipped in with 11 points and four boards for Skyview in the win.
Allie Laufenburger had 10 points and five rebounds for the Eagles (1-7, 1-7).
BOISE 62, MERIDIAN 33: Three different players reached double figures as the Brave (9-2, 8-2) eased to a conference win.
Peyton McFarland led the way for Boise with 19 points and eight rebounds. Allie Guerricabeitia and Elle Dinsel added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Sophia Klinger had 10 points for the Warriors (6-3, 6-3), who saw their four-game winning streak snapped.
BISHOP KELLY 46, NAMPA 39: Anna Schmautz logged a game-high 20 points as the Knights (4-2, 4-1 4A SIC) downed the Bulldogs in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play.
Audrah Radford had 14 points and eight rebounds for Nampa (3-4, 3-3) in the loss.
KUNA 54, EMMETT 27: Alexis Haws paced three different players in double figures for scoring with 15 points, as Kuna (6-1, 5-1) doubled up the Huskies in league play.
Darbi Avery and Lauren D'Orazio were the other players to reach the double-digit threshold with 12 and 10 points, receptively.
Jazzy Jenkins scored a game-high 17 for Emmett (3-5, 2-4) in the loss.
CALDWELL 55, RIDGEVUE 35: Sarah Means bagged 15 points, but it wasn't enough for the Warhawks (1-7, 1-5) in a conference loss against the Cougars (5-2, 4-1).
PARMA 56, FRUITLAND 46: Megan Hancock chalked up 19 points and four rebounds, as the Panthers (6-2, 1-0 3A SRV) won their 3A Snake River Valley Conference opener.
Adyson Harris added a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Grace Jackson had 11 points.
Madi Fritts scored 13 points for the Grizzlies (2-6, 0-1) in the loss.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 42, MCCALL-DONNELLY 31: Jessie Wood and Ella de Jong both notched 12 points apiece, as the Trojans (7-2, 2-0 2A WIC) won a 2A Western Idaho Conference game.
Olivia Cervantez also reached double figures with 10 points.
GREENLEAF 42, WILDER 27: Kylah Fillmore and Sarah Ralstin netted 10 points apiece, as the Grizzlies (6-0, 2-0 1A WIC) stayed unbeaten with a 1A Western Idaho Conference win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MERIDIAN 81, CENTURY 59: Brody Rowbury bagged a game-high 22 points, as the Warriors (4-1) won their third straight game in nonconference play.
Donovan Sanor was right behind with 19 points, while McKay Anderson had 10.
WEISER 60, CALDWELL 54: Ande Jensen and Brett Spencer combined for 38 points, as the Wolverines (3-3) picked up a nonleague win.
Jensen scored 20 points, while Spencer had 18.
Matt Worwood put up 13 points for the Cougars (1-1, 1-0 4A SIC) in the loss.
WILDER 70, GREENLEAF 30: Diego Rodriguez had 14 points, as the Wildcats (4-1, 1-0 1A WIC) cruised in 1A Western Idaho Conference play.