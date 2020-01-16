Zoey Moore broke a school record with nine 3-pointers for a game-high 27 points, as the Middleton girls basketball team routed Ridgevue 57-23 in 4A Southern Idaho Conference action Thursday evening.
Moore finished 9 of 10 from behind the arc, and 24 of her points came in the first half.
CALDWELL 60, KUNA 51: Kat Vallejo led three different players in double figures with 19 points, as the No. 3 Cougars (12-2, 8-1 4A SIC) got past Kuna (12-3, 8-3) in league action.
Jade Martinez and Xiana Campos had 16 and 14 points, respectively.
EMMETT 56, BISHOP KELLY 53: Gemma LaVergne and Jazzy Jenkins combined for 43 points, as the Huskies (6-9, 4-6 4A SIC beat the Knights for the first time in nine years.
LaVergne had a game-high 22 points with Jenkins right behind at 21 points.
Anna Schmautz led Bishop Kelly (8-6, 7-3) with 16 points.
NAMPA 45, VALLIVUE 30: Audra Radford netted 15 points, as the Bulldogs (9-7, 6-5 4A SIC) rolled in conference play.
Piper Curry finished right behind Radford with 14 points.
PARMA 66, HOMEDALE 15: Ady Harris bagged 16 points, six assists and four rebounds as the No. 2 Panthers (13-2, 4-0 3A SRV) rolled in league play.
Austyn Harris had 10 points.
MELBA 50, MCCALL-DONNELLY 24: Kate Clark nearly had as many points as the opposing teams with 23 points to go with six rebounds and five steals for the No. 3 Mustangs (14-2, 7-1 2A WIC) cruised to a conference win.
Jordan Dayley chipped in with 13 points and four steals.
NEW PLYMOUTH 62, MARSING 22: Autumn Bennett had 10 points, as the Huskies (1-14, 1-7 2A WIC) were blown out by the Pilgrims (11-4, 5-3) in conference play.
LIBERTY CHARTER 69, COMPASS CHARTER 19: Madison Hodnett logged a double-double of 35 points and 14 rebounds, as the Patriots (10-7, 5-1 1A WIC) eased to a 1A Western Idaho Conference win.
Berlyn Logue also reached double figures with 16 points.
GREENLEAF FRIENDS 54, VICTORY 21: Sarah Ralstin recorded a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, as the Grizzlies (13-1, 5-1 1A WIC) dominated in league play.
Shae Olsen added 11 points for Greenleaf Friends, which jumped out to a 16-0 lead.
Lauraye Pfnister had nine points for the Vipers (2-9, 1-5).
BOYS BASKETBALL
HOMEDALE 66, PARMA 28: Jaxon Dines tallied 25 points, as the Trojans (5-9, 1-1 3A SRV) dominated in league play.
Nelson Lomeli added 10 points. Miguel Ceballos had 10 points for the Panthers (6-7, 0-2).
WILDER 63, VISION CHARTER 35: Diego Rodriguez netted 18 points, as the Wildcats (11-1, 2-0 1A WIC) won their sixth straight game.
LIBERTY CHARTER 67, COMPASS CHARTER 47: Alex Bistriceanu and Dionicio Elton scored 16 points apiece, as the Patriots (6-8, 2-1 1A WIC) won big in conference play.