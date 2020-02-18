Tyler Robinett scored 26 points as the Middleton boys basketball team claimed the 4A Southern Idaho Conference title outright with a 59-38 win against Nampa on Tuesday.
Middleton (17-3, 14-1 4A SIC) will wrap up the regular season with a game against Columbia on Thursday.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 73, SKYVIEW 43: Briggs Ranstrom scored 21 points and Townsend Tripple had 19 points and a team-high nine rebounds as Rocky Mountain won a 5A District III Tournament first round game.
Rocky Mountain (21-1) will host Eagle at 2 p.m. Saturday in a semifinal game.
Mason Perrine, Levi Teriipaia and Cambren Burgess each had seven points for Skyview (5-17) which will face Boise in an elimination game Monday.
BORAH 53, TIMBERLINE 40: Isaacc Dewberry had 12 points and Luke Hoetker and Austin Bolt both scored 10, as Borah won a 5A District III tournament game.
Bolt also had12 rebounds for the Lions (18-4) who face Meridian in a semifinal game at 4 p.m. Saturday at Rocky Mountain High.
Cooper Lumsden had 14 points for Timberline (8-14), which faces Centennial on Monday in an elimination game.
EAGLE 64, BOISE 54: Tanner Hayhurst scored 21 and Jaden Carter had 20 points as Eagle won a 4A District III tournament game.
Jordan Kemp had 12 points for the Mustangs (14-7).
Jack Payne led Boise (12-10) with 18 points.
MERIDIAN 61, CENTENNIAL 46: Joe Mpoyo led Meridian with 16 points and Donovan Sanor had 13 as the Warriors (19-3) won a 4A District III game.