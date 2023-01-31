...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday, and this time may be extended.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strong enough today,
Wednesday, and Thursday afternoons in portions of the Upper
Treasure Valley and Western Magic Valley to limit stagnation.
However, parts of the zones will experience stagnant air and
were therefore included in this advisory.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
PREP ROUNDUP
PREP ROUNDUP: Mertes leads Timberline to play-in win
Grace Mertes came off the bench and scored 16 points as the Timberline girls basketball team beat Nampa 58-18 on Tuesday in a 5A District III Tournament play-in game.
The Wolves (18-4) will face Eagle in Thursday’s first round.
Emmi Swillie, Emma Heninger and Lauren McCall each added eight points for the Wolves.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 50, CENTENNIAL 29: Demi Thompson scored 26 points as Mountain View won a district play-in game.
The Mavericks (11-11) face Owyhee in the first round Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SKYVIEW 65, CALDWELL 59: Eloy Chaparro scored 20 points to lead Skyview in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference victory.
Zaylor Bruegeman had 22 points for Caldwell.
MCCALL-DONNELLY 37, HOMEDALE 32: Rylan Pate and Tate Ova both scored eight points as McCall-Donnelly forced a tie atop the 3A Snake River Valley Conference standings with a win against first-place Homedale.
Mason Strong scored 11 points for the Trojans.
FRUITLAND 61, WEISER 49: Zane Bidwell scored 16 points and Fruitland joined McCall-Donnelly at Homedale atop the SRV Conference standings.
All three teams now sit at 5-2 in league play.
PARMA 64, PAYETTE 44: Peyton Johnson scored 18, Luke Redmond added 16 for Parma as the Panthers won in 3A Snake River Valley Conference play.
Jaydin Morin-Bishop scored 30 points for Payette.
LIBERTY CHARTER 71, GEM STATE 56: Kade Johnson scored 18 points, leading the way for Liberty Charter in a 1A Western Idaho Conference victory.
Luke Thomas and Luke Starner both added 16 points for the Patriots.