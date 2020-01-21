Katie Clark had 19 points as the Melba girls basketball team took a 43-40 win against Nampa Christian in 2A Western Idaho Conference play.
Kortney Trappett had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs (15-2, 8-1 2A WIC), while Jordan Dayley had seven points and seven steals.
Ella Dejong scored 15 for Nampa Christian (11-6, 6-3), while Olivia Cervantes had 13 points.
TIMBERLINE 70, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 40: Timberline jumped out to a 21-7 lead after the first quarter on its way to a 30-point 5A Southern Idaho Conference victory.
Ava Ranson had 27 points for the Wolves (13-2, 15-2 5A SIC), while Audrey Taylor finished with 14 points.
Annagail Smith led Rocky Mountain (9-8, 7-7) with 12 points.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 52, BORAH 33: Naya Ojukwu had 17 points and 12 rebounds as Mountain View won in 5A SIC play.
Trinity Slocum led the Mavericks (15-2, 13-2) with 21 points, while McKenzie Cook pulled down 10 rebounds.
Maddie Montoya had 12 points for Borah (4-14, 3-14), while Jayden McNeal scored 11.
BOISE 60, SKYVIEW 27: Allie Guerricabeitia and Peyton McFarland both scored 15 points as Boise topped Skyview in 5A SIC play.
Ashley Banks added nine points for the Brave (13-4, 12-3).
Jayden Glaze led Skyview (5-13, 2-12) with six points.
MERIDIAN 55, CAPITAL 31: Jaleesa Lawrence had 16 points, leading Meridian to a 5A SIC win.
Sophia Klinger added 13 points for the Warriors (12-6, 10-5).
Jaiden Petterson had 11 points for the Eagles (4-14, 2-13), while Allie Laufenburger scored 10.
BISHOP KELLY 40, KUNA 34: Ali Chatterton scored 17 points as Bishop Kelly took over third place in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference.
Anna Schmautz added 10 points for the Knights (10-6, 9-3 4A SIC).
Alexis Haws and Candence Mann both had seven points for Kuna (12-4, 8-4).
NAMPA 32, COLUMBIA 25: Maddie Ehinger had 14 points for Nampa in a 4A SIC win.
Audrah Radford added nine points for Nampa (10-7, 7-5).
VALLIVUE 57, RIDGEVUE 28: Jasmyne Boles had 23 points, 12 points and eight steals as Vallivue earned its first 4A SIC win of the season.
Jaedyn Rhoton had nine points for the Falcons (2-15, 1-11).
PARMA 69, WEISER 28: Austyn Harris had 17 points as Parma stayed unbeaten in 3A Snake River Valley Conference play.
Megan Hancock had 16 points for the Panthers (15-2, 6-0 3A SRV), while Adyson Harris and Grace Jackson both scored 13.
Mattie Shirts had 17 points for Weiser (6-12, 3-3).
BOYS BASKETBALL
MARSING 55, PAYETTE 22: Jacob Ankney had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds as Marsing won in nonconference action.
Cash Sevy had 13 points for the Huskies (11-3).