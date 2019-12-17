Kortney Trappett and Kendall Clark both scored 10 points as the Melba girls basketball team took sole possession of first place in the 2A Western Idaho Conference on Tuesday with a 46-29 win against Nampa Christian.
Kate Clark had nine points for the Mustangs (10-1, 3-0 2A WIC) in the win.
Ella DeJong had 11 points to lead Nampa Christian (7-3, 2-1).
CENTENNIAL 57, SKYVIEW 50: Taylor Pooley had 21 points as Centennial beat Skyview in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play.
Abby Nichols had 15 points and led the Patriots (3-7, 3-7 5A SIC) with eight rebounds, while Annie Stinar had 11 points and five assists.
Jayden Glaze had 20 points for Skyview (2-8, 2-8).
MIDDLETON 47, KUNA 45: Quini Ah You had 12 points and Ashley Campbell added 11 as Middleton won in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play.
Elise Winkle added six points for the Vikings (6-2, 5-1 4A SIC).
Miaja Mills had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Kuna (6-2, 5-2).
PARMA 40, VALE (ORE.) 25: Grace Jackson had 12 points and six rebounds, and Adyson Harris added 11 points as Parma won in nonconference action.
Megan Hancock had eight points and six steals for the Panthers (7-2).
GREENLEAF FRIENDS 41, AMBROSE 19: Kylin Olsen had 16 points and seven rebounds as Greenleaf Friends improved to 8-0 overall.
RIVERSTONE 73, GEM STATE 21: Kaija Zoller had 18 points and 14 rebounds, leading Riverstone to a nonconference victory.
Kyla Clouthier had 16 points for Riverstone, while Zoe Peterson had 15 points and 12 rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 65, EAGLE 51: Townsend Tripple had a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds as Rocky Mountain remained unbeaten in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play.
Cooper Frith had 15 points for the Grizzlies (6-1, 4-0 5A SIC), wile Jaden Hansen, Straton Rogers and Nathan Sherle all scored seven.
Tanner Hayhurst had 26 points for Eagle (4-2, 2-2).
KUNA 72, CALDWELL 45: Cade Randall had 15 points, leading Kuna to a 4A Southern Idaho Conference victory.
Sean Austin had 12 points for the Kavemen (3-2, 3-0 4A Southern Idaho Conference), while Zach Williams and Diego Hernandez both scored 11.
EMMETT 44, PARMA 31: Harry Mumford had 11 points as Emmett won its first game of the season in nonconference action.
Bryr Walker had a team-high 12 rebounds for the Huskies (1-3) to go with his seven points, while Tanner Wilkerson scored eight points.
Kyle Powers led Parma (4-3) with nine points and 12 rebounds.
NEW PLYMOUTH 58, MELBA 47: Derek Hampton led the way with 16 points as New Plymouth (5-0, 1-0 2A WIC) opened 2A Western Idaho Conference play with a win against Melba.
Joe Reiber had 15 points to lead Melba (5-2, 0-1).
MCCALL-DONNELLY 35, MARSING 34: Noel Quebrado had 12 points and Merrick Hall added seven rebounds as Marsing fell in 2A WIC play.
YOUTH BASKETBALL
COLLEGE OF IDAHO TO HOST JUNIOR YOTES CAMP: The College of Idaho men's basketball team will hold a Junior Yotes camp Dec. 30-31 at J.A. Albertsons Activities Center.
The camp will run from 1-4 p.m. both days and is open to boys and girls in Grades K-8. The camp will include individual skill development, group and team instructions, guest lectures from coaches and players, a t-shirt and competitions and prizes.
Cost of the camp is $50 by Friday and $60 after. Players can register at colbyblainebasketball.com. Check I will be at 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 30.
For more information contact Riley Bradshaw at rbradshaw@collegeofidaho.edu.
WRESTLING
KUNA 49, NAMPA 24: Matthew Allison, Dante Roggio, Preston Owens, Gavin Heindel and Julio Rivera all earned pins for Kuna, as the Kavemen won a 4A Southern Idaho Conference dual meet.