Joe Reiber had 19 points and Henry Clark added a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds as the Melba boys basketball team opened its season with some offensive fireworks on Tuesday, beating Weiser 83-51.
Braden Volkers had 18 points and seven steals for the Mustangs.
Brett Spencer paced Weiser with 15 points.
PAYETTE 35, MARSING 33: Payette pulled off a close win in nonconference action.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 56, LIBERTY CHARTER 45: Russell Vander Woude scored 22 points to pace the Trojans, who took a nonconference victory. Simon De Jong added 16 points in the win.
Dallin Criddle had 26 points for Liberty Charter.
WILDER 43, VISION CHARTER 27: Jonathan Mendoza had 18 points to lead Wilder.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MIDDLETON 70, EMMETT 43: Middleton won its season opener.
MELBA 73, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 27: Kate Clark scored 29 points and Kendall Clark added 12 points and seven rebounds as Melba rolled to a 2A Western Idaho Conference victory.
Erika Hunter had nine points from the Mustangs, while Keylee Wilson had seven points to go with eight rebounds.