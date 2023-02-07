The Melba girls basketball team wrapped up its second straight 2A District III tournament title on Tuesday with a 54-44 win over Cole Valley Christian in the championship game and will head to the state tournament unbeaten.
The Mustangs (23-0) will enter next week’s 2A State Tournament the top seed. Cole Valley will either be the second or third seed at the tournament.
No statistics from Tuesday’s game were provided by press time.
OWYHEE 56, EAGLE 40: Second-year Owyhee punched its ticket to the 5A state tournament with a win in the 5A District III Tournament.
Emma Atchley had 12 points for the Storm (19-4), while Riley Beck and Josie Davis both scored 11.
Eagle (13-12) will play in a state play-in game on Saturday.
Paige Cofer led the Mustangs with 18 points.
TIMBERLINE 48, MOUNTAIN VIEW 41: Three Wolves scored 10 points as the defending state champions punched their tickets back to the 5A state tournament.
Emmi Swille, Grace Mertes and Piper Davis all led Timberline (20-5) in scoring, while Swille had nine rebounds.
Demi Thompson led Mountain View (12-13) with 14 points.
FRUITLAND 63, HOMEDALE 36: Jane Gibson had 20 points for Fruitland in a 3A District III elimination game.
BOYS BASKETBALL
LIBERTY CHARTER 64, GREENLEAF FRIENDS 31: Kade Johnson scored 22 points as Liberty Charter wrapped up an unbeaten 1A Western Idaho Conference slate.
Luke Starner added 17 points for the Patriots (15-6, 10-0 WIC).