The Melba girls basketball team wrapped up its second straight 2A District III tournament title on Tuesday with a 54-44 win over Cole Valley Christian in the championship game and will head to the state tournament unbeaten.

The Mustangs (23-0) will enter next week’s 2A State Tournament the top seed. Cole Valley will either be the second or third seed at the tournament.

