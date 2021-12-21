Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Braden Volkers made 9 of 10 field goal attempts to score 23 points and Joe Reiber scored 22 points as the Melba boys basketball team beat Homedale 66-38 on Tuesday in nonconference action.

Cache Beus led the Mustangs (7-1) with 12 rebounds.

Jaxon Dines scored 15 points to pace Homedale (4-3).

FRUITLAND 70, BUHL 53: Nolan Bower scored 20 points to lead Fruitland to a nonconference victory.

Eddie Rodriguez finished with 14 points for the Grizzlies (7-1).

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments