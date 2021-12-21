PREP ROUNDUP PREP ROUNDUP: Melba boys beat Homedale By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Dec 21, 2021 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Braden Volkers made 9 of 10 field goal attempts to score 23 points and Joe Reiber scored 22 points as the Melba boys basketball team beat Homedale 66-38 on Tuesday in nonconference action.Cache Beus led the Mustangs (7-1) with 12 rebounds.Jaxon Dines scored 15 points to pace Homedale (4-3). FRUITLAND 70, BUHL 53: Nolan Bower scored 20 points to lead Fruitland to a nonconference victory.Eddie Rodriguez finished with 14 points for the Grizzlies (7-1). Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Homedale Melba Sport Basketball Point Joe Reiber Basketball Team Field Goal Jaxon Dines Recommended for you Load comments