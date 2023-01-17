Support Local Journalism


Dawson Wahl came off the bench to score 16 points as the Mountain View boys basketball team beat Meridian 63-55 on Tuesday to win the Stinky Sneakers rivalry game and remain in first-place in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference.

The Mavericks (11-3, 5-0 SIC) won their ninth straight game.

