...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 2 PM
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
in the valleys and up to 4 to 6 inches above 4000 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Wednesday to 2 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially during the
morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
PREP ROUNDUP
PREP ROUNDUP: Mavs claim Stinky Sneakers to keep SIC lead
Dawson Wahl came off the bench to score 16 points as the Mountain View boys basketball team beat Meridian 63-55 on Tuesday to win the Stinky Sneakers rivalry game and remain in first-place in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference.
The Mavericks (11-3, 5-0 SIC) won their ninth straight game.
Dyson Judd and Logan Haustveit both finished with 12 points for Mountain View.
Josh Christensen led Meridian (8-7, 4-2) with 18 points.
TIMBERLINE 51, CAPITAL 49: AJ LaBeau had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds as Timberline came away with a win in SIC play.
Jachin Mertes just missed out on adding another double-double for the Wolves (9-5, 4-2), scoring 11 points and pulling down nine rebounds.
Mekhi Dorrell and Marcellus Clay both had 12 points for Capital (5-7, 1-3).
BORAH 42, BOISE 40: Ryan Willoughby hit the game-winner with one second left on the clock as Borah won in SIC play.
Willoughby finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Lions (7-7, 3-3).
PARMA 60, EMMETT 48: Braxton Heffelfinger scored 26 points for Parma in a nonconference victory.
MELBA 70, MARSING 30: Cutter Beus scored 18 points and Tucker Lowber added 12 as Melba (13-0, 7-0 2A Western Idaho Conference) remained unbeaten with a WIC win.
Clayton Shofner had 11 points for Marsing (6-7, 2-5).
LIBERTY CHARTER 49, RIMROCK 38: Luke Starner scored 24 points and pulled down 13 rebounds as Liberty Charter won in 1A WIC play.