Hyrum Lindsey had a 40-points performance for the Fruitland boys basketball team on Tuesday as the Grizzlies beat Weiser, 69-58.
The victory gave Fruitland (6-5, 1-0 3A Snake River Valley Conference) a win in their conference opener.
Brett Spencer had 27 points for Weiser (2-9, 1-1)
VALLIVUE 55, EAGLE 51: Jacob Martinez had 17 points as Vallivue scored a nonconference victory.
Jakin Calhoun had 10 points for the Falcons (5-5).
RIVERSTONE 61, LIBERTY CHARTER 46: Charlie DeBoer had 24 points, while Nick Liebich scored 17 as Liberty Charter won in 1A Western Idaho Conference play.
Dallin Criddle had 19 points for Liberty Charter.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SKYVIEW 52, KUNA 43: Jayden Glaze had 14 points leading Skyview to a 5A Southern Idaho Conference victory.
Olivia Taylor and Lily Masuca both had seven points for the Hawks (2-6, 2-2 5A SIC), while Alivia Tindall scored six.
Darbi Averi had 17 points for Kuna (3-5, 0-2).
MELBA 63, TRI-VALLEY 32: Hallie Arnold had 18 points, while Kendall Clark had a double-double with 14 points and 18 rebounds as the Mustangs won in nonconference action.
Brooklynn Dayley had 13 points for Melba (14-1), while Keylee Wilson scored 12 points to go with eight rebounds.
Josey Jones led Tri-Valley with 13 points.
LIBERTY CHARTER 46, RIVERSTONE 13: Madison Hodnett had 14 points and Grace Gerdes scored 12 as Liberty Charter won in 1A Western Idaho Conference play.