Jaleesa Lawrence went for 29 points for the Meridian girls basketball team, single-handedly outscoring Bishop Kelly, as the Warriors won 54-28 on Monday in nonconference action.
Lawrence shot 11 for 14 from the floor, with a pair of 3-pointers and five rebounds.
Lauren Sanor added seven points for Meridian (3-1).
Addie Hiler led Bishop Kelly (2-3) with nine points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
COMPASS CHARTER 52, CENTENNIAL BAPTIST 24: Pavel Mustafarov scored 16 points to lead Compass Charter in the opening round of the Husky Classic.
Max Myers had 11 points for the Aviators, while Jaxon Pew scored 10 points.