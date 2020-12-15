Hunter Hughes led the way with 28 points as the Ambrose boys basketball team won their first 2A Western Idaho Conference, beating old 1A WIC foe Compass Charter, 81-44 on Tuesday.
The Archers (3-0, 1-0 2A WIC) and Aviators (3-2, 0-1) are both playing in their first season at the 2A Classification, moving up from 1A Division I last season. Ambrose was the 1A Division I State Champion last year.
The Archers had five players who scored eight or more points in the win.
MELBA 83, VISION CHARTER 29: Joe Reiber had 19 points, while Josh Leavitt had 16 points and seven steals as Melba opened 2A WIC play with a 54-point victory.
Henry Clark finished with 12 points for the Mustangs (6-0, 1-0).
Kaden Deener led Vision Charter (0-4, 0-1) with 10 points.
MERIDIAN 65, MOUNTAIN VIEW 52: Mckay Anderson scored 24 leading Meridian to a season-opening victory.
Noah White added 19 points for the Warriors, while Brady Rowbury had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PARMA 66, PAYETTE 29: Austyn Harris had 20 points and Grace Jackson scored 18 points to go with eight rebounds as Parma won in 3A Snake River Valley Conference play.
Brooke Johnson had 10 points and four steals for the Panthers (3-4, 2-0 3A SRV).