Mylie Mills scored 13 points and Eli Robertson added 12 as the Columbia girls basketball team clinched a trip to the 4A state tournament with a 40-29 win against Bishop Kelly on Tuesday in the 4A District III semifinals.
The Wildcats (13-9) will face Middleton on Thursday for a chance at a district title.
MIDDLETON 53, NAMPA 28: Sheridan Mortensen scored 12 points as Middleton punched its ticket to the 4A State Tournament and the 4A District III Championship game.
Reesa Whitworth had nine points for the Vikings (16-2), while Payton Hymas scored eight and Jensyn Maughan had seven.
Audrah Radford had 12 points for Nampa (12-5).
EMMETT 47, SKYVIEW 29: Jazzy Jenkins scored 15 points and Kenzie Fletcher had a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds as Emmett advanced in a 4A District III elimination game. The Huskies (8-14) will face Bishop Kelly today.
Alondra Osuna scored 11 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Vallivue (1-22).
TIMBERLINE 60, SKYVIEW 43: Audrey Taylor scored 14 points as top-seeded Timberline bounced back from an upset loss to Boise in the 5A District III semifinals and punched its ticket to the 5A State Tournament.
Emma Henniger, Aly Cox and Sophia Glancey each had 11 points for the Wolves (11-2).
Breanna Cahoon had 10 points for Skyview (7-10)
BOYS BASKETBALL
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 50, SKYVIEW 39: Drew Fielder scored 13 points and Jaden Melton scored 12 as Rocky Mountain clinched at least a share of the 5A Southern Idaho Conference title.
Rocky Mountain (12-2, 9-0 SIC) can claim the title outright and earn the No. 1 seed at the 5A District III Tournament with a win Thursday against Eagle.
Danny Graviet and Abe Zweigle both had 11 points for Skyview (3-14, 1-8).
BOISE 46, TIMBERLINE 45: Whitt Miller scored 14 points as Boise won in 5A SIC play.
Jack Payne had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Brave (3-5, 3-5).
Cooper Lumsden had 15 points for Timberline (5-4, 5-4).
NOTUS 54, LIBERTY CHARTER 53, OT: Kaden Clemens scored 20 points and Parker Grandeen added 18 points as Notus won in overtime.
VICTORY CHARTER 77, CENTENNIAL BAPTIST 25: Corland Wood had 31 points to pace the Vipers.