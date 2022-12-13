Subscribe
Liam Campbell threw down 28 points and recorded seven rebounds as the Owyhee boys basketball team beat Eagle 76-61 on Tuesday.
Campbell was 10 for 17 from the field, including 3 for 6 from behind 3-point range, and also dished out five assists.
Barrett Fernandez added 12 points for the Strom, while Jackson Rasmussen scored eigth points to go with nine rebounds.
Landon White led Eagle with 15 points.
BORAH 36, TIMBERLINE 33: Ayden Melendez scored 17 points, leading Borah to the victory.
Ryan Willoughby had 12 points for the Lions and led the team with six rebounds.
AJ LaBeau had nine points and 10 rebounds for Timberline.
CALDWELL 48, VALLIVUE 44: Zaylor Bruegeman and Maximus Biggs-Sepulveda both scored 11 points as Caldwell won in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play.
Jace Martinez led Vallivue with 15 points, while Anthony Berber scored 14.
BISHOP KELLY 52, JERMOE 51: Thomas Lodge scored 14 points to lead Bishop Kelly to a nonconference victory.
Cooper Cammann finished with 13 points for the Knights, while Logan Fettic scored 10.
BAKER (ORE.) 69, FRUITLAND 65: Luke Barinaga led Fruitland with 16 points as the Grizzlies fell in nonconference action.
Theo Jackson added 12 points for Fruitland.
PARMA 81, VALE (ORE.) 78, OT: Braxton Heffelfinger scored 30 points and Peyton Johnson added 28 for Parma in the overtime victory.
MELBA 64, COLE VALLEY 52: Braden Volkers scored 19 points, leading Melba to a 2A Western Idaho Conference victory.
Tucker Lowber had 12 points for the Mustangs, while Cache Beus finished with nine points and 13 rebounds.
Max Myers led Cole Valley with 13 points.
